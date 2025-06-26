DemeRx Appoints Biopharma Industry Veteran Vic Pirotsky to Board of Directors

Pirotsky brings more than two decades of biopharma expertise and a proven track record of leading 8+ successful new drug applications •He advocates for an "Addiction Moonshot" collaboration between government and business •Appointment strengthens DemeRx's strategic leadership as it advances DMX-1001 (oral noribogaine), a promising neuroplastogen for alcohol use disorder

MIAMI, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DemeRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of addiction, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vic Pirotsky to its board of directors. Pirotsky, currently serving as strategic advisor and chief business officer at DemeRx, brings over two decades of extensive pharmaceutical and biotechnology expertise, spanning a distinguished career from bench science to executive leadership.

Pirotsky has an exceptional track record in drug development, regulatory strategy, and life sciences investments. His diverse experience includes senior roles, such as asset lead at the Gates Foundation, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Alnylam, and portfolio director at atai Life Sciences. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership in bringing therapeutics to market, having led over eight successful New Drug Applications (NDAs). With a portfolio featuring blockbuster and breakthrough therapeutics across therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, oncology, and nephrology, his expertise in life-sciences due diligence and investments, combined with operational experience in pharmaceutical and biotech enterprises, provides unique insights into pharmaceutical development and commercialization.

Pirotsky was part of the early leadership for the Cancer Moonshot initiative, a national effort to accelerate cancer research, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. He believes it is time for an "Addiction Moonshoot" collaboration between government agencies and business leaders.

"Vic's exceptional leadership in bringing lifesaving therapeutics to market, demonstrated by his role in more than eight successful New Drug Applications for blockbuster and breakthrough drugs, is precisely the caliber of experience DemeRx needs," said Deborah Mash, Founder and CEO of DemeRx. "As we focus on developing DMX-1001 (oral noribogaine), a promising neuroplastogen for alcohol use disorder, his extensive regulatory and drug development background will be critical in transforming addiction therapeutics and improving outcomes for those battling substance use."

Board chair Christopher Hassan added: "We are thrilled to welcome Vic to our board of directors. His more than two decades of comprehensive pharmaceutical and biotechnology expertise, spanning from bench science to executive leadership, and his proven track record in drug development, regulatory strategy, and life sciences investments, will be an invaluable asset to our strategic direction and governance."

This strategic appointment further strengthens DemeRx's leadership as the company continues to advance its mission. This follows other key additions, including the recent appointment of E. Matthew "Whiz" Buckley to its Advisory Board, bringing invaluable insights into treating veterans with trauma and addiction.

About DemeRx, Inc.

DemeRx, Inc. is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of innovative medications for addiction treatment. Leveraging advanced scientific research and strategic clinical initiatives, DemeRx focuses on DMX-1001 (noribogaine) as a groundbreaking solution for alcohol use disorder. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DemeRx is dedicated to transforming addiction therapeutics and improving outcomes for individuals facing substance use disorders.

For more information, visit demerx.com.

Media Contact

Devaney Allen, DemeRx, Inc., 1 7863473500, [email protected], www.demerx.com

SOURCE DemeRx, Inc.