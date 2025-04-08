DEMGY Group Becomes One of World's Leading Manufacturers of Plastic Components for Aircraft Interiors

"By reinforcing its leadership in high value-added plastics processing for the aerospace and defense industries, DEMGY Group has become one of the world's leading, if not the leading, supplier of plastic cabin interior parts directly to Airbus and Boeing," said Pierre-Jean LEDUC, DEMGY Group CEO. Post this

TOOL-GAUGE, to be renamed DEMGY Pacific, is a longstanding U.S. industrial player, based in Tacoma, WA, specializing in cabin interiors, with the manufacture of plastic components and sub-assemblies for civil and military aeronautics. TOOL-GAUGE possesses essential industrial know-how in plastic injection molding and the machining of high-performance materials. Tool-Gauge was honored with Boeing's Silver Performance Excellence Award for nine consecutive years (2010-2019) and is a longstanding Boeing D1-4426 / BAC5321 Class I and II approved supplier.

Innovation Always Part of DEMGY Group's DNA

The acquisition of TOOL-GAUGE demonstrates DEMGY Group's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in structural lightening. One of the pillars of TOOL-GAUGE is activity dedicated to the deployment of new products for aircraft interiors, representing highly critical know-how in the transformation of materials into high-performance plastics.

"By reinforcing its leadership in high value-added plastics processing for the aerospace and defense industries, DEMGY Group has become one of the world's leading, if not the leading, supplier of plastic cabin interior parts directly to Airbus and Boeing, as well as to all American and European aircraft equipment manufacturers. At the same time, we have just signed major contracts with our main customers, which will certainly help us to optimize the benefits from the acquisition -- meaning that we can look forward with confidence to taking over TOOL-GAUGE under the right conditions," explains Pierre-Jean LEDUC, CEO of DEMGY Group.

With DEMGY Pacific, DEMGY Group will strengthen its position in the U.S., in Washington state, with two workshops dedicated to injection molding of high-performance polymers for cabin interior parts, and metal machining for aircraft spare parts, which will also be dedicated to high-performance polymer machining. "With the acquisition of TOOL-GAUGE, the aerospace market has become the DEMGY Group's top market, ahead of the automotive and medical sectors. This strengthened positioning will enable us to deploy our cutting-edge technological solutions on a much larger scale, offering components created from high and extreme performance polymers," said Pierre-Jean LEDUC.

DEMGY Pacific Will Benefit from DEMGY Group's Cross-Functional Synergies

With DEMGY group, aircraft manufacturers, equipment suppliers and airlines can benefit from synergies between DEMGY EIS, DEMGY Normandie, DEMGY Atlantique and DEMGY Romania, as well as the U.S. DEMGY Pacific and DEMGY Chicago subsidiaries, which are focused on the aerospace sector, and thus from a unique variety of skills in the production of customized and technological solutions grouped together in its circular Multiplasturgy ® offering.

Leading DEMGY Group's new, expanded organization will be Pierre-Jean Leduc as CEO of DEMGY Group and DEMGY Pacific; Mike Walter as President of DEMGY Pacific and DEMGY Chicago (DEMGY's two U.S. operations); and Eric Wilmoth as Vice President of Operations of DEMGY Pacific.

"Through this acquisition, we'll grow and enhance our U.S footprint by strengthening our position as a leader in high value-added plastics processing for the aerospace and defense sector," said Mike Walter, President of DEMGY Pacific and DEMGY Chicago. "We're enthusiastically looking forward, for example, to the synergies that DEMGY Pacific will be able to develop with the DEMGY Group's other facilities in injection molding, assembly and decoration."

Thanks to this acquisition, DEMGY Group sales will exceed 130 million euros by 2025. DEMGY Group now has 10 sites with a total workforce of 950. DEMGY Group is aiming for sales of 200 million euros by 2030.

Precedence Research projects the size of the global aerospace market to grow to over $791.78 billion by 2034, "representing a healthy CAGR of 7.8% between 2024 and 2034."

About DEMGY Group: Sustainable and Smart Plastics Solutions

Founded in 1947 (historically Dedienne), DEMGY Group is an innovative plastics technology ETI that designs and manufactures high-performance plastic and composite solutions, lighter than metal, to reduce the carbon footprint and promote energy savings in sectors with a high carbon footprint. DEMGY is actively involved in the process of decarbonizing industry. Its circular Multiplasturgy® offering, a one-stop shop for its 15 areas of expertise, starts with eco-design, which enables upstream management of the end-of-life of products and their recyclability. The Normandy-based Group now has four sites in France; including its head office in St- Aubin-sur-Gaillon (Eure - 27); two in Germany; two in Romania; two in the United States; as well as three R&D centers. In 2024, DEMGY Group generated sales of 100 million euros, 7% of which was invested in R&D and capital expenditure. DEMGY employs 800 people.

Media Contact

Marc Brailov, DEMGY, 1 6303904198, [email protected], https://www.demgy.com/en/

Mylène Ebrard, DEMGY, 33 06 64 75 02 84, [email protected], https://www.demgy.com/en/

SOURCE Demgy