Demo New PalletWorks MES Capabilities at Process Expo, Automation Fair

Cybertrol Engineering will introduce and demonstrate advanced PalletWorks 2.0 capabilities at both Process Expo (Oct 23-25) and Automation Fair (Nov 8-9), prominently showcasing the latest integration between PLEX, by Rockwell Automation, and PalletWorks 2.0, Cybertrol's end-of-line labeling SaaS platform.
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybertrol Engineering, a nationwide provider of plantwide control systems and information integration solutions, today announced the company's participation at both Process Expo, taking place October 23-25 in Chicago, IL, and Automation Fair, taking place November 8-9 in Boston, MA. Cybertrol engineers will be on hand at exhibitor booths 4538 and 256 to share new updates to PalletWorks 2.0, an end-of-line tracking and labeling SaaS platform that bridges the gap between the factory floor and ERP system.
At both Process Expo and Automation Fair, Cybertrol will delve into the seamless integration between PLEX, by Rockwell Automation, and PalletWorks 2.0. Visitors will experience firsthand real-time job execution and production scheduling, underscoring how this synergy can drastically improve accuracy and traceability, elevating operational efficiency. The virtual demonstration will also showcase the system's advanced capabilities for recording finished goods production, highlighting the precision in inventory management. Attendees will appreciate how this cohesive system ensures that products consistently meet set standards and understand the clarity it provides in inventory accounting, offering real-time views of stock levels and production metrics. Key Cybertrol Engineering technical personnel spearheading this initiative include Tim Barthel, John Tertin, and Adam Sharpe, all of whom possess extensive expertise in PalletWorks and MES applications and how they can be applied for each customer. They will be present at both shows to demonstrate the product and address questions.
"We believe in continuous innovation and the value these events bring to the industry. By attending, we not only unveil our PalletWorks advancements but also gain insights to further refine our offerings," says Executive Vice President Tim Barthel. Director of Solutions Engineering John Tertin, a key figure behind the integration, comments, "This demo isn't just about introducing new features—it's about illustrating the future of manufacturing. The integration of PLEX with PalletWorks is a significant step toward achieving that vision. We believe in the value of these events and consistently derive immense knowledge and insights from them."
Process Expo, October 23-25, 2023 in Chicago, is a global event for the food and beverage industry. It attracts professionals from various roles and industries, including CEOs, managers, engineers, and chefs. The expo features a large trade show floor with nearly 600 exhibitors highlighting the latest processing and packaging solutions. Attendees can also benefit from educational sessions that cover industry trends, data, and regulations.
Automation Fair, November 6-9, 2023 in Boston, is a four-day event that brings together professionals dedicated to advancing industrial automation and digital transformation. Attendees, including technical professionals, managers, and executives, can explore over 120 interactive exhibits, attend tailored sessions, and hear enlightening keynotes. The event offers hands-on product labs, industry forums, partner solutions, and real-world experiences from peers.
Working as a trusted partner to advanced manufacturing across industry sectors for over 27 years, Cybertrol Engineering is a system integrator with comprehensive expertise in modern manufacturing process control and streamlined system integrations. Cybertrol's seasoned team of engineers is dedicated to crafting solutions tailored for today's evolving industrial landscape, ensuring that processes are executed efficiently, and maintaining the highest quality standards. The company's process knowledge spans from production scheduling and job execution in manufacturing environments to seamless integration of tools like PalletWorks with MES systems.
About Cybertrol Engineering
Founded in 1996, Cybertrol Engineering is a nationwide CSIA certified automation and information systems integrator that develops, implements, and supports process control, industrial IT/OT, and information systems. With a deep history in manufacturing intelligence solutions, we help clients across industries like dairy and cheese, food and beverage, industrial, and life sciences effectively view and analyze operations by providing plantwide information systems at each site, aggregating data for enterprise dashboards, and implementing proven manufacturing intelligence strategies. With a plantwide approach, Cybertrol helps manufacturers deliver appropriate information to all users, allowing facilities to run at maximum efficiency, with the greatest visibility for corporate, management, and plant floor operations. PalletWorks, a fully-integrated tracking and labeling software solution, helps manufacturers automate end-of-line tasks to eliminate errors. For more information, visit Cybertrol Engineering's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
