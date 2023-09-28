Demo New PalletWorks MES Capabilities at Process Expo, Automation Fair

This demo isn't just about introducing new features—it's about illustrating the future of manufacturing. The integration of PLEX with PalletWorks is a significant step toward achieving that vision. Tweet this

"We believe in continuous innovation and the value these events bring to the industry. By attending, we not only unveil our PalletWorks advancements but also gain insights to further refine our offerings," says Executive Vice President Tim Barthel. Director of Solutions Engineering John Tertin, a key figure behind the integration, comments, "This demo isn't just about introducing new features—it's about illustrating the future of manufacturing. The integration of PLEX with PalletWorks is a significant step toward achieving that vision. We believe in the value of these events and consistently derive immense knowledge and insights from them."

Process Expo, October 23-25, 2023 in Chicago, is a global event for the food and beverage industry. It attracts professionals from various roles and industries, including CEOs, managers, engineers, and chefs. The expo features a large trade show floor with nearly 600 exhibitors highlighting the latest processing and packaging solutions. Attendees can also benefit from educational sessions that cover industry trends, data, and regulations.

Automation Fair, November 6-9, 2023 in Boston, is a four-day event that brings together professionals dedicated to advancing industrial automation and digital transformation. Attendees, including technical professionals, managers, and executives, can explore over 120 interactive exhibits, attend tailored sessions, and hear enlightening keynotes. The event offers hands-on product labs, industry forums, partner solutions, and real-world experiences from peers.

Working as a trusted partner to advanced manufacturing across industry sectors for over 27 years, Cybertrol Engineering is a system integrator with comprehensive expertise in modern manufacturing process control and streamlined system integrations. Cybertrol's seasoned team of engineers is dedicated to crafting solutions tailored for today's evolving industrial landscape, ensuring that processes are executed efficiently, and maintaining the highest quality standards. The company's process knowledge spans from production scheduling and job execution in manufacturing environments to seamless integration of tools like PalletWorks with MES systems.

Founded in 1996, Cybertrol Engineering is a nationwide CSIA certified automation and information systems integrator that develops, implements, and supports process control, industrial IT/OT, and information systems. With a deep history in manufacturing intelligence solutions, we help clients across industries like dairy and cheese, food and beverage, industrial, and life sciences effectively view and analyze operations by providing plantwide information systems at each site, aggregating data for enterprise dashboards, and implementing proven manufacturing intelligence strategies. With a plantwide approach, Cybertrol helps manufacturers deliver appropriate information to all users, allowing facilities to run at maximum efficiency, with the greatest visibility for corporate, management, and plant floor operations. PalletWorks, a fully-integrated tracking and labeling software solution, helps manufacturers automate end-of-line tasks to eliminate errors. For more information, visit Cybertrol Engineering's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

