Democracy Group Helps Grandparents Motivate Young People to Vote

A national organization of volunteers presents a web event to help grandparents encourage their grandchildren and other young voters to register and vote in the upcoming election.
Grandparents for Democracy, a national organization of volunteers dedicated to preserving American democracy, is presenting an online event to help grandparents motivate their grandchildren—and other younger relatives—to register and vote. The event will air on September 12th at 2:30 ET, 11:30 PT. It will include the debut of "The Conversation," a short film by Telly Award-winning filmmaker Larry Sarezky and scored by Grammy Award-winning composer Brian Keane.
A sign-up page can be found on the website of the Elders Action Network, the program's co-sponsor, at https://tinyurl.com/yc7ab5wh.
Sarezky will also host the event along with clinical psychologist Elise Morgan.
"Grandparents enjoy a unique ability to engage grandchildren on the importance of voting," says Sarezky, who is also the founder of Grandparents for Democracy. "When parents broach the subject, kids are likely to consider it just one more task imposed upon them".
"But when grandparents step out of their comfort zones to promote voting, that's different—both for them and their grandkids. We're helping grandparents to be proactive in motivating young people and convincing them that the right to vote is to be cherished, protected, and most of all, exercised."
Contact: [email protected]
Laurence Sarezky, Grandparents For Democracy, 1 2038292031, [email protected], GrandparentsForDemocracy.Org
SOURCE Grandparents For Democracy
