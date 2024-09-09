Democracy Group Helps Grandparents Motivate Young People to Vote

"Grandparents enjoy a unique ability to engage grandchildren on the importance of voting" Post this

A sign-up page can be found on the website of the Elders Action Network, the program's co-sponsor, at https://tinyurl.com/yc7ab5wh.

Sarezky will also host the event along with clinical psychologist Elise Morgan.

"Grandparents enjoy a unique ability to engage grandchildren on the importance of voting," says Sarezky, who is also the founder of Grandparents for Democracy. "When parents broach the subject, kids are likely to consider it just one more task imposed upon them".

"But when grandparents step out of their comfort zones to promote voting, that's different—both for them and their grandkids. We're helping grandparents to be proactive in motivating young people and convincing them that the right to vote is to be cherished, protected, and most of all, exercised."

For more information, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yc7ab5wh

Contact: [email protected]

