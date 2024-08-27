Demonstrating a commitment to workplace culture, eight CPAmerica member firms were recognized in Accounting Today's 2024 Best Firms to Work For

Accounting Today named eight CPAmerica members firms to their prestigious 2024 Best Firms to Work For.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accounting Today named eight CPAmerica firms as best firms to work for. The annual survey and awards program, which is conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses.