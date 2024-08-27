Demonstrating a commitment to workplace culture, eight CPAmerica member firms were recognized in Accounting Today's 2024 Best Firms to Work For

Accounting Today named eight CPAmerica members firms to their prestigious 2024 Best Firms to Work For.
GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accounting Today named eight CPAmerica firms as best firms to work for. The annual survey and awards program, which is conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses.
"Congratulations to our members who continue to be recognized as top employers, as well as to the new firms joining us this year," said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "We are incredibly proud of our member firms for earning this distinction and for their dedication to supporting their teams and advancing the profession."
CPAmerica congratulates the following firms on their recognition:
- Anglin Reichmann Armstrong, P.C., headquartered in Huntsville, Ala.
- Coulter & Justus, P.C., headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn.
- Haefele Flanagan CPAs, headquartered in Maple Shade, N.J.
- Kassouf & Co., Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.
- LevitZacks, headquartered in San Diego, Calif.
- LMC, headquartered in New York, N.Y.
- Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas.
- Packer Thomas, headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.
For the complete listing of Accounting Today's 2024 Best Firms to Work For, please visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/news/accounting-today-names-2024-best-accounting-firms-to-work-for
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
Media Contact
Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, 352-727-4070, [email protected]
