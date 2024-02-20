Dempsey Selects Made4net Warehouse Management System to Automate 3PL Warehouses in Toronto and Montreal

"We are thrilled to partner with Dempsey Corporation and support their quest for operational excellence. Synapse 3PLExpert delivers everything they need to optimize their supply chain processes, drive cost savings, and enhance customer satisfaction." Amit Levy, EVP of Sales and Strategy at Made4net Post this

According to Frank Dempsey, Chief Operating Officer, Dempsey Corporation, "Our goal each day is to keep building a world-class company with world-class people and solutions. From our research, Synapse stood out as a flexible and mature WMS product that would easily integrate with our other systems and give us the warehouse efficiency wins that we are targeting."

Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert Warehouse Management Software is renowned for its 3PL WMS expertise, robust billing capabilities, adaptability, and real-time visibility into warehouse operations. According to Amit Levy, EVP of Sales and Strategy at Made4net, "We are thrilled to partner with Dempsey Corporation and support their quest for operational excellence. Synapse 3PLExpert delivers everything they need to optimize their supply chain processes, drive cost savings, and enhance customer satisfaction."

About Dempsey Corporation

Dempsey Corporation is a family business centered around Solutions Expertise and Product Distribution. Our team of experts are here to provide a tailored level of service that is unmatched at our industry scale. Our divisions include beauty, industrial, distribution, biotech, and food.

Visit http://www.dempseycorporation.com to learn more.

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpertTM platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.

Media Contact

Renee Truttmann, Chief Marketing Officer, Made4net, 2016454345, [email protected], https://made4net.com/

SOURCE Made4net