Demystify Homeownership at EMPOWER Series and Independent Financial Workshop

Overwhelmed by buying a home? EMPOWER Series offers a free workshop to simplify the process and make your dream achievable. Post this

Quote from Clifton Ellis Johnson, founder of EMPOWER Series:

"At EMPOWER Series, we believe that homeownership is a path to financial security and stability. Through this workshop, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the home buying process. Partnering with Independent Financial ensures participants receive expert guidance on financing options, making their dream of homeownership a reality."

In-person attendees will enjoy networking opportunities and refreshments while attending the live workshop. Virtual attendees can join the live stream starting at 6:30 PM on the EMPOWER Series YouTube and Facebook channels.

Workshop attendees will gain valuable insights from industry experts:

Charmain Byers , broker associate, Realtor: She will guide participants through the entire home buying process, from property search to closing.

, broker associate, Realtor: She will guide participants through the entire home buying process, from property search to closing. Larsha Thomas, vice president, senior community development officer and Angella Jones , community mortgage loan originator from Independence Financial will provide an overview of mortgage programs to help attendees find the right fit for their financial goals.

Quote from Kelli Diserens, Independent Financial's senior vice president, director of community investment:

"Independent Financial is pleased to partner with EMPOWER Series in bringing this valuable workshop to our community. Our team of bankers with expertise in mortgage lending is ready to help set our neighbors up for financial success with a goal of achieving home ownership."

Space is limited for in-person attendance. Reserve your spot today!

Learn more and register:

https://empowerseries.networkforgood.com/events/75694-path-to-homeownership-simplified-and-achievable

About EMPOWER Series

EMPOWER Series is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals through financial literacy and personal development. EMPOWER Series offers a variety of programs designed to meet the needs of a diverse audience. In addition to providing free, accessible workshops on the 3rd Saturday of each month from January to November (beginning in April 2011), EMPOWER Series also offers customized programs to empower individuals and organizations. These programs equip people with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve their goals and thrive in all areas of life. With a focus on hope, inspiration, education, and community connections, EMPOWER Series is committed to making a positive impact on individuals and communities.

Website: www.empowerseries.com

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/empowerseries

About Independent Financial

Independent Financial is a relationship-driven financial services company headquartered in McKinney, Texas which provides a wide range of banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Financial operates in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio and Houston market regions in Texas, as well as the Colorado Front Range.

Website: www.IFinancial.com

Media Contact

Clifton Ellis Johnson, EMPOWER Series, Inc., 1 214-636-7516, [email protected], https://www.empowerseries.com/

Clifton Ellis Johnson, EMPOWER Series, Inc., 1 214-636-7516, [email protected], www.empowerseries.com

SOURCE EMPOWER Series, Inc.