Demystifying Custom Indices, Moving Beyond Beta: New White Paper from BlackRock and The Index Standard Equips Financial Professionals with Clarity in a Complex Landscape

"Custom indices represent a structural evolution in how insurers manage volatility and construct more resilient products," said Sarah Garrity, National Sales Manager of Retirement Insurance Retail Distribution at BlackRock. "But with the volume of new index-linked strategies constantly coming to market, it is essential for advisors and insurers alike to understand what makes an index effective and robust."

Key themes of the paper include:

Foundations of Strong Index Design: The most effective indices follow transparent, rules-based methodologies, diversify across assets and geographies, and are grounded in sound academic and investment principles.

Target Volatility Control Explained: Now a standard component in insurance-linked indices, this mechanism dynamically adjusts exposure to reduce drawdowns and smooth return profiles, seeking to balance risk with opportunity.

The Role of Excess Return Indices: These indices incorporate borrowing costs, making them well-suited for annuity pricing, and helping insurers offer more consistent policyholder experiences which are especially relevant in today's rate environment.

The white paper also addresses common challenges in communicating index mechanics, offering accessible analogies and practical guidance for client discussions.

"At a time when clients are increasingly asking why a product works the way it does, the ability to explain custom index structures is a clear differentiator for advisors," said Branislav Nikolic, Head of Insurance at The Index Standard. "Our goal is to equip the industry with both insight and understanding, delivered in a straightforward manner."

The white paper, as part of The Index Standard X BlackRock index awareness campaign, is available to download here.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About The Index Standard

The Index Standard is an independent provider of index ratings and forecasts with a focus on annuity and structured products. The Index Standard's advocacy for "approachable finance" provides clarity and context in support of the development of new financial product innovation, and its successful implementation by investors and their advisors. For additional information on The Index Standard, please visit www.theindexstandard.com.

Media Contact

Media Enquiries, The Index Standard, 1 212-823-6201, [email protected], https://www.theindexstandard.com/

