Denali Campers Rebrands as Iron Peak Campers, Marking a Bold New Chapter in American Overland Trailer Manufacturing

Why the Change?

Originally launched as Denali Campers, the company quickly gained traction among overlanders looking for cold-weather-capable, compact expedition trailers. But as the brand grew, so did confusion. Between outdoor gear, SUV trims, and other RV-related products using the name Denali, customers were increasingly having a hard time finding the right company online.

"We knew we had to create separation—not just with how we build, but with how we show up in the marketplace," Gary Hible explained. "We needed a name that better reflects our identity and makes it easier for our community to find us."

Why Iron Peak?

The new name, Iron Peak Campers, isn't just SEO-friendly—it's symbolic.

IRON reflects the company's commitment to durability, American manufacturing, and no-compromise materials.

PEAK represents adventure, elevation, and the type of terrain these campers are made to conquer.

"Iron Peak is more than a name—it's our philosophy in two words," said Gary Hible. "We build for the adventurers who don't care about gimmicks or trends. They just want gear that works—season after season, mile after mile."

What's Not Changing

Same Minnesota Roots: Iron Peak Campers continues to design and build all trailers in Pine River, Minnesota , using U.S.-sourced materials whenever possible.

Same Leadership and Team: The same crew that launched Denali Campers remains fully at the helm.

Same Product Line (for now): Iron Peak Campers will continue to offer its flagship XTR-10 and brand new XTR-6 models with more additions planned for 2025.

"We may have a new name, but we haven't changed our mission," said Gary Hible. "We're still obsessed with building the kind of trailer we'd take into the backcountry ourselves."

Forging a Different Path

Iron Peak Campers is intentionally not chasing the mass market.

"We've seen how crowded this space is getting. Flashy trailers that look good on Instagram but fall short in the real world," said Gary Hible. "We wanted to build something different. Our trailers are for the few who know the difference between hype and heritage. The people who live off-grid, travel in all seasons, and value gear that can take a beating and keep going."

About Iron Peak Campers

Iron Peak Campers is a Minnesota-based manufacturer of rugged, compact overland trailers built for serious backcountry travel. Designed, engineered, and assembled in Pine River, the company is committed to producing high-performance gear for overlanders, explorers, and those who choose the road less traveled. Built with pride. Built in the USA.

