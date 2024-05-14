Dendrite Imaging, Inc. Announces Nerve Imaging Camera; Appoints Ali Amiri as Board Chairman.

Dendrite Imaging, Inc., the world's exclusive developer of a fluorescence guided surgical nerve imaging system, announced successful tests of its prototype device. Post this

"Our research and clinical team has developed an innovative imaging system to induce nerve fluorescence during surgery" said Dr. Fernando Dip. "We're thrilled to welcome Ali to our leadership team at this pivotal stage. His wealth of experience will be a tremendous asset for the company."

Dendrite Imaging's camera has been included in FDA's Safer Technology Program (SteP), designed to expedite patients' access to innovative devices. The clinical value of the technology has been demonstrated in Latin America for breast, head and neck, and open prostatectomy. Case reports have been published in Surgical Endoscopy and Aesthetic Surgery Journal. Dr. Rosenthal, CEO, adds, "Identifying vital anatomical structures, like nerves, during surgery has great potential to improve patient safety and outcomes."

The company has received investment from a group of angel investors and practicing surgeons. "There is already vast physician confidence in Dendrite Imaging, Inc's technology. Having so many surgeons invested in our company highlights the demand and support for nerve visualizing solutions in the operating room," commented Ali Amiri. "I am privileged to join Dendrite Imaging, Inc's Board of Directors, to help expedite the commercialization of a technology that can provide significant insights to surgeons in the operating room."

Visit https://www.DendriteImaging.com for more information.

Media Contact

Noam Rosenthal, Dendrite Imaging, 1 4242613677, [email protected], www.dendriteimaging.com

SOURCE Dendrite Imaging