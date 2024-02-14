DENGYO Announces its Ninja VLTA Transparent Antenna Series

Dengyo announces its new Ninja Visual Light Transmittance Antenna. The antenna is transparent and blends into its surroundings, helping venue managers maintain quality wireless coverage without compromising on aesthetics.
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DENGYO announces the release of its Ninja Visual Light Transmittance Antenna (VLTA) series. The transparent antenna enables venue managers, system integrators, and mobile operators to improve mobile service within various types of venues cost-effectively without compromising aesthetics. The Ninja series' small size and unique translucent construction are ideal for indoor venues where aesthetics are a high priority.
The demand for wireless coverage and capacity is growing, especially for 5G, but architects and building owners are increasingly restricting the visual impact of equipment. The Ninja series of antennas is practically invisible, effortlessly passing planning reviews to improve wireless coverage in office spaces. These antennas cause minimal visual disruption inside a building or venue, blending perfectly with the environment.
"For over 70 years, DENGYO has developed leading-edge wireless technology," said Dohoon Lee, CEO of DENGYO USA. "From the beginning, DENGYO's philosophy has been to improve the human experience by harnessing radio waves. The times and challenges have changed, but DENGYO continues to innovate solutions like the Ninja VLTA that effectively forward human communication in an evolving ecosystem."
DENGYO has a history of deploying a minimalistic, clean approach to wireless solutions. The new series of tiny, hidden antennas covers multiple bands in locations where traditional antennas are not feasible, and numerous mounting options provide flexibility for challenging installations. The series covers a large swath of spectrum:
- VT-M0672 - 2T2R – 617-7200 MHz
- VT-M1772-002 - 4T4R – 1710-7200 MHz
- GN00069 – 728-894/1472-1511 MHz
- GN00179 – 1710-5000 MHz
- GN00072 – 698-5850 MHz
Learn more about the new Ninja antenna series and DENGYO at https://dengyousa.com/ninja/. Additionally, DENGYO will be at Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC24) in Hall 6, Stand 6C74. Book an appointment to see the Ninja antenna series, or drop by our booth anytime during the show.
About DENGYO
Since its inception, DENGYO has pursued cutting-edge RF innovation, developing wireless technology that delivers the highest performance in the least amount of space. We focus on research and development that enables us to create cost-effective, innovative solutions in a changing telecommunications ecosystem. We call our work ethic "The DENGYO Way." We strive to keep a global mindset, exceed customer expectations, and challenge ourselves to innovate by questioning conventional wisdom. Find out more at Dengyousa.com.
Media Contact:
Kealey Dorian, APR
Media Relations
405-923-8895
