DENGYO Announces its Ninja VLTA Transparent Antenna Series

"DENGYO's philosophy is to improve the human experience by harnessing radio waves. The times and challenges have changed, but DENGYO continues to innovate solutions like the Ninja VLTA that effectively forward human communication in an evolving ecosystem." - Dohoon Lee, CEO of DENGYO USA. Post this

"For over 70 years, DENGYO has developed leading-edge wireless technology," said Dohoon Lee, CEO of DENGYO USA. "From the beginning, DENGYO's philosophy has been to improve the human experience by harnessing radio waves. The times and challenges have changed, but DENGYO continues to innovate solutions like the Ninja VLTA that effectively forward human communication in an evolving ecosystem."

DENGYO has a history of deploying a minimalistic, clean approach to wireless solutions. The new series of tiny, hidden antennas covers multiple bands in locations where traditional antennas are not feasible, and numerous mounting options provide flexibility for challenging installations. The series covers a large swath of spectrum:

VT-M0672 - 2T2R – 617-7200 MHz

VT-M1772-002 - 4T4R – 1710-7200 MHz

GN00069 – 728-894/1472-1511 MHz

GN00179 – 1710-5000 MHz

GN00072 – 698-5850 MHz

Learn more about the new Ninja antenna series and DENGYO at https://dengyousa.com/ninja/. Additionally, DENGYO will be at Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC24) in Hall 6, Stand 6C74. Book an appointment to see the Ninja antenna series, or drop by our booth anytime during the show.

About DENGYO

Since its inception, DENGYO has pursued cutting-edge RF innovation, developing wireless technology that delivers the highest performance in the least amount of space. We focus on research and development that enables us to create cost-effective, innovative solutions in a changing telecommunications ecosystem. We call our work ethic "The DENGYO Way." We strive to keep a global mindset, exceed customer expectations, and challenge ourselves to innovate by questioning conventional wisdom. Find out more at Dengyousa.com.

Media Contact:

Kealey Dorian, APR

Media Relations

405-923-8895

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kealey Dorian, APR, DENGYO USA, 1 405-923-8895, [email protected], https://dengyousa.com/

Dyanne Williamson, DENGYO USA, 1 972-639-7521, [email protected], https://dengyousa.com/

SOURCE DENGYO USA