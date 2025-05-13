Denise Natali of Datadobi Spotlighted on the 2025 Women of the Channel List

"Denise's outstanding ability to cultivate strategic partnerships, foster meaningful industry relationships, and apply sharp analytical insights is amplifying our value proposition for customers through our channel partners," said Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi Post this

Bringing a wealth of experience as a former military intelligence officer and a seasoned sales leader, Denise is driving Datadobi's expansion across the Americas by leveraging its trusted partner ecosystem. Her deep expertise in channel strategy and strong industry connections, established through key roles at Cox Communications, Lumen Technologies, and XPLANE, have positioned her to make channel development a cornerstone of her approach at Datadobi. This emphasis has been instrumental in broadening the market reach of StorageMAP, the company's premier unstructured data management platform.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

"Denise's outstanding ability to cultivate strategic partnerships, foster meaningful industry relationships, and apply sharp analytical insights is amplifying our value proposition for customers through our channel partners," said Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi. "By working closely with our partners, we ensure seamless support at every stage—from initial assessment through long-term data management—helping enterprises maximize efficiency and optimize their unstructured data environments."

