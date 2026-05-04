Denise Natali of Datadobi Spotlighted on the 2026 Women of the Channel List

"Her ability to build trust with partners, simplify complex data challenges, and co‑create meaningful go‑to‑market strategies has been instrumental in our growth." Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi Post this

This is the second year in a row that the 21‑year channel veteran, has been on the CRN list. Since joining the company in 2024, she has led the transformation of the regional sales organization, strengthened partner engagement, and expanded Datadobi's presence in the unstructured data market. Her consultative, partner‑first approach has helped remove technical and operational barriers for solution providers, enabling them to build stronger pipelines, increase deal velocity, and deliver greater value to customers navigating data migration, storage optimization, and enterprise data intelligence challenges.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

"Denise embodies what it means to be a force multiplier," said Michael Jack, Chief Revenue Officer at Datadobi. "Her ability to build trust with partners, simplify complex data challenges, and co‑create meaningful go‑to‑market strategies has been instrumental in our growth. She brings clarity, momentum, and integrity to every engagement, and we're proud to see her recognized among the industry's most influential leaders."

The 2026 Women of the Channel list will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About Datadobi

Datadobi is the global leader in unstructured data management, empowering enterprises to migrate, protect, and optimize their data across on‑premises and cloud environments. With a proven, vendor‑neutral platform and deep expertise in large‑scale data movement, Datadobi helps organizations gain visibility, reduce risk, and unlock the full value of their unstructured data. Learn more at datadobi.com.

© 2026 Datadobi. All rights reserved.

Media Contact: Emily Gallagher, PRSENSE, [email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City‑based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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The Channel Company Contact: Jessica Beaudet, The Channel Company, [email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Gallagher, Datadobi, 1 5125719020, [email protected], www.datadobi.com

SOURCE Datadobi