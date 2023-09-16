Denise Williams Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Denise Williams accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Denise is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denise began her real estate career in 2012 in Atlanta, GA. She sold millions of dollars of real estate as an agent, but sales alone were not enough. She acquired her broker's license in 2016 and went on to manage a real estate start-up, which under her leadership grew to 75+ agents in its first year. In 2018, Denise (often referred to as Denise The Broker) opened her own brokerage, Williams & Co International Realty, and grew it to become the largest black woman-owned real estate firm by agent count in Atlanta from 2019-2022. Denise has personally trained and coached 200+ agents and counting. Now, as the founder of CEOwner Academy, she has mapped out a proven blueprint to teach entrepreneurs how to transition from working as a Real Estate Agent to retiring as an independent Brokerage Owner through marketing, automation, and systems. For more information about her course visit the website http://www.overnightbrokerage.com.
In the spring of 2020, Denise authored an autobiography entitled "From Broke To Broker" in which she peels back the curtain and shares some of the most sought-after success secrets in the real estate business. This once small-town star grew up as the middle child in a working-class household of eight but decided early on that she would one day control her own financial destiny – she has done just that. As the first in her family to go to college, Denise obtained a BA in Finance from Valdosta State University and then secured a Dual MBA in International Business and Supply Chain/Logistics Management, all while mothering a young son and closing real estate deals between classes. "From Broker To Broker" offers readers an inside look at what it took for her to journey from small-town poverty to scaling repeatable profits in one of the nation's most competitive markets.
Denise has shared her story with readers and listeners all over the world via news media features and interviews. Her work in the industry led her to be inaugurated into the Atlanta Realtors' Association 2020 Class of Emerging Leaders as well as inducted into the highly competitive ULI Real Estate Association Program (REAP) commercial real estate academy, which focuses on training a select group of individuals on how to acquire, sell, and invest in commercial real estate. Denise was named the Real Estate Expert of the Year in Jan 2022 as well as recognized as a Finalist for the Women of Stature Global Awards in Dubai that same year.
In March of 2022, Denise became the first black American woman to open an independent real estate brokerage in Dubai. By 2023, she merged with one of the largest real estate companies in the world with over 90,000 active agents in all 50 states and 24 countries. She is the first American to join the team in the region to help the company expand across the Middle East. Denise The Broker is the American dream made real and delivered in a way that will inspire millions more to pursue life on their own terms.
Visit Denise Williams' Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/denise-williams/
