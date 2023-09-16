Denise Williams Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Denise has shared her story with readers and listeners all over the world via news media features and interviews. Tweet this

Denise has shared her story with readers and listeners all over the world via news media features and interviews. Her work in the industry led her to be inaugurated into the Atlanta Realtors' Association 2020 Class of Emerging Leaders as well as inducted into the highly competitive ULI Real Estate Association Program (REAP) commercial real estate academy, which focuses on training a select group of individuals on how to acquire, sell, and invest in commercial real estate. Denise was named the Real Estate Expert of the Year in Jan 2022 as well as recognized as a Finalist for the Women of Stature Global Awards in Dubai that same year.

In March of 2022, Denise became the first black American woman to open an independent real estate brokerage in Dubai. By 2023, she merged with one of the largest real estate companies in the world with over 90,000 active agents in all 50 states and 24 countries. She is the first American to join the team in the region to help the company expand across the Middle East. Denise The Broker is the American dream made real and delivered in a way that will inspire millions more to pursue life on their own terms.

