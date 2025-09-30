Dennis Blair Joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

"The safety and well-being of all Americans, and especially those who step forward to defend our nation, has been my mission throughout my life and career," said Blair. "It's an honor to join the board of Operation Homefront and continue working toward that noble goal." Post this

"The safety and well-being of all Americans, and especially those who step forward to defend our nation, has been my mission throughout my life and career," said Blair. "It's an honor to join the board of Operation Homefront and continue working toward that noble goal."

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles for military and veteran families.

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Blair will provide insight to an organization providing more than $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I am honored to welcome Dennis to Operation Homefront," said Angelo Lombardi, Chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "Having served at the highest levels in defense of our nation, his leadership and demonstrated commitment will bring invaluable insight to advance our mission."

About Dennis Blair:

Admiral Dennis Blair is the Knott Distinguished Visiting Professor of the Practice at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He is also Adjunct Professor of National Security Policy at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University.

Admiral Blair chairs the board of SAFE, a non-profit organization advocating energy and economic security. In addition, he serves on the boards of No Labels and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

From January 2009 to May 2010, as first Director of National Intelligence in the Obama administration, Admiral Blair led the sixteen national intelligence agencies. He was president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Defense Analyses from 2003-06, and Chairman, CEO and Senior Fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA from 2014-2017.

Prior to his retirement in 2002 after a career of 34 years, Admiral Blair was the Commander in Chief, U.S. Pacific Command. In addition to Navy assignments, he served on the Joint Staff and on the National Security Staff.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Admiral Blair earned a master's degree in history and languages from Oxford University as a Rhodes scholar.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Media Contact

Erin Burgy, Operation Homefront, (469) 934-7131, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront