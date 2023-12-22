Dennis Realty & Investment Corp. Agent Recognized with Emeritus Award

Dennis Realty Agent, Lynn Smith, was recently recognized by the National Association of Realtors for 40 years of service.

LUTZ, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynn Smith of Dennis Realty and Investment Corporation was recently awarded the Emeritus Certificate from the National Association of Realtors in recognition of her 40 years of service in the real estate business.

Lynn has been with Dennis Realty for the last 19 years of her career. "Other brokers I worked for retreated from small town Land O' Lakes back to the big city, when the market slowed down. Dennis Realty remained a traditional, hometown brokerage with traditional values. I chose Dennis Realty because they had roots and invested in the community where I wanted to be active."

Lynn said real estate has changed a lot since she started. "Fifty years ago, women were not so prevalent in real estate careers. I wanted a career where I could earn based on the time I invested in my career without an earnings ceiling at a corporate job. When I began my career," Lynn explained, "the only subdivision in Land O' Lakes was Lake Padgett. At that time, Land O' Lakes didn't have public water and sewer, just septic tanks and wells. With Tampa becoming gridlocked, the only place Tampa could grow was north to Lutz and Land O'Lakes or south to Brandon."

When asked what she would tell new agents starting out today, Lynn said, "A career in Real Estate is not inexpensive. I recommend a new agent have at least six months living expense savings so you are not stressed to give up and get a part time job. This is not a part-time occupation. Strive to get listings, the sales will take care of themselves. "

The Realtor Emeritus program was established to recognize the loyalty and service to the National Association of Realtors for agents who have been active members for 40 years and have completed at least 1 year of service on the National Association level. Lynn plans to keep working. "Even at my age, I hope I can remain an active member of the real estate community."

Dennis Realty is a leading real estate company serving West Central Florida. Their professional family of REALTORS® proudly serves the counties of Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando Citrus and beyond. Dennis Realty believes that their business is more than selling houses—it is about fulfilling dreams, creating investment opportunities, assisting, and building communities and maintaining lasting relationships.

Dennis Realty and Investment Corporation is the West Central Florida representative of The Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (http://www.LeadingRE.com). LeadingRE connects more than 550 firms, 70 Countries and 138,000 sales associates worldwide. As a member of the LeadingRE Network, Dennis Realty and Investment Corporation provides exceptional customer service, expert knowledge, and proven results locally and globally.

According to Broker Carl Stratton, "Successful agents like Lynn are part of the Dennis Realty Legacy of 50 years in the business." For more information about Dennis Realty & Investment Corporation, please visit https://www.dennisrealty.com To contact Lynn Smith, Call 813-907-7711.

