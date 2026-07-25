Dennis Realty & Property Management Strengthens Hernando County Presence Through Strategic Consolidation

Dennis Realty & Property Management is closing its Hernando Beach office while continuing to serve Hernando County through its downtown Brooksville location, strengthening service, improving efficiency, and supporting continued growth across West Central Florida.

LUTZ, Fla., July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dennis Realty & Property Management today announced a strategic consolidation of its Hernando County operations that will strengthen the company's ability to serve buyers, sellers, property owners, investors, and tenants throughout West Central Florida. As part of this transition, the Hernando Beach office will close, while the company's downtown Brooksville office will continue serving as its primary location in Hernando County.

The consolidation reflects Dennis Realty & Property Management's ongoing commitment to adapting to the changing real estate industry while continuing to provide exceptional service throughout the region.

Today's real estate professionals are more mobile than ever, utilizing technology to meet clients where it is most convenient while delivering responsive, personalized service. By aligning its office locations with the way clients and agents work today, Dennis Realty & Property Management is positioning itself for continued growth while maintaining a strong local presence in the communities it serves.

"The way our clients buy, sell, and manage real estate has evolved, and as a company, we have to evolve with them," said Carl Stratton, Broker/CEO of Dennis Realty & Property Management. "Closing our Hernando Beach office is a strategic decision that allows us to better focus our resources while maintaining a strong presence in Hernando County through our downtown Brooksville office. At the same time, our corporate headquarters in Lutz and our downtown St. Petersburg office continue to support our growth across the region. This transition strengthens our ability to invest in our people, technology, and client experience while continuing to deliver the exceptional service our customers have trusted for decades."

The downtown Brooksville office, anchored by the Stratton Team, will continue serving buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and investors throughout Hernando County with trusted local expertise and personalized service.

Dennis Property Management will continue to provide comprehensive property management services throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, and Citrus counties, with no interruption to existing clients or managed properties. Dennis Realty will likewise continue providing residential and commercial real estate services through its corporate headquarters in Lutz and its branch offices in downtown Brooksville and downtown St. Petersburg.

Clients of the Hernando Beach office can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to existing transactions, property management services, or client relationships. The company's experienced agents and property management professionals remain committed to providing the responsive, personalized service that has defined Dennis Realty & Property Management for decades.

About Dennis Realty & Property Management:

Dennis Realty & Property Management is a full-service real estate brokerage and property management company serving West Central Florida. Headquartered in Lutz, with branch offices in downtown Brooksville and downtown St. Petersburg, the company provides residential and commercial real estate brokerage, leasing, and professional property management services throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, and Citrus counties. Built on a foundation of integrity, professionalism, and local expertise, Dennis Realty & Property Management has proudly served Florida clients for decades.

Media Contact

Carl Stratton, Broker/CEO, Dennis Realty and Dennis Property Management, 1 813-949-7444, [email protected], https://dennisrealty.com/

SOURCE Dennis Realty and Dennis Property Management