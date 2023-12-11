Dennis Realty and Investment Corporation Welcomes the Buchi Team

Real Estate power team, with combined experience of 28 years, joins Dennis Realty and Investment Corporation.

LUTZ, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dennis Realty and Investment Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Joe and Olga Buchi to our real estate family. The Buchi Team offers their clients exceptional service with a combined 28 years of experience in real estate, as well as a background in property title and mortgage lending.

The Buchi Team really knows how to present a property in the best way possible. They do their own staging, provide a 3D tour of the property, and implement an extensive marketing plan to make sure to attract the best qualified buyer. They have a proven track record with buyers, sellers and investors and even work with international clients. Olga is fluent in English, French and Russian.

"No one is smarter than all of us put together," Joe said about the team approach. "We go above and beyond with our clients, whether they are buying, selling or seeking property management."

When asked why she got into real estate, Olga replied "I like real estate because it is a creative process. You meet a lot of new and interesting people and can solve problems."

Joe and Olga will be based in the Lutz office for Dennis Realty and Dennis Property Management. Dennis Realty also has offices in Hernando Beach, Brooksville, and St. Petersburg.

"Joining Dennis allows us to offer our clients solutions to all of their real estate goals," Joe said. "We also benefit from being part of such a friendly, dynamic, and professional office environment. Dennis Realty has a stellar reputation for excellence in our industry and at its heart, is a home base that feels like family, and we are so very blessed to be the newest members of this great family!"

Established in 1973, Dennis Realty is a leading real estate company serving West Central Florida. Their professional family of REALTORS® proudly serves the counties of Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando Citrus and beyond. Dennis Realty believes that their business is more than selling houses—it is about fulfilling dreams, creating investment opportunities, assisting, and building communities and maintaining lasting relationships.

Dennis Realty and Investment Corporation is the West Central Florida representative of the network, The Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. LeadingRE connects more than 550 firms, 70 Countries and 138,000 sales associates worldwide. As a member of the LeadingRE Network, Dennis Realty and Investment Corporation provides exceptional customer service, expert knowledge, and proven results locally and globally.

According to Broker Carl Stratton, "Successful agents like the Buchi Team are part of the Dennis Difference and the reason we have been a trusted market leader in the business for 50 years." For more information about Dennis Realty & Investment Corporation, please visit https://www.dennisrealty.com/ To contact the Buchi Team, Call 813-BUY-HOUSE (813-289-4687) or visit their website at https://buchiteam.dennisrealty.com/

Media Contact

Erica Rude, Dennis Realty and Investments Co, 1 (813) 949 7444, [email protected], www.dennisrealty.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Dennis Realty and Investments Co