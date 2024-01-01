Dennis W Futch E.A. accepted into Kiplinger Advisor Collective

I am honored to be selected to be part of the Kiplinger Advisors Collective, I am excited to be able to contribute to Kiplinger in the future and share the wisdom I have earned over the last 33 years. I will gain connections that I can use to benefit Colquitt County and the State of Georgia. Post this

"Our members build lasting relationships by networking in our private online forum and attending virtual live events. Members have opportunities to publish articles and be featured in Expert Panels® on Kiplinger.com to reach a broader audience and build brand

awareness. They can also continue to grow and develop as leaders through access to community collaboration. Some specific areas of focus will be wealth management, CFO mentoring, business finance, accounting, investment strategies, money markets, financial modeling and real estate."

Founded in 2023, Kiplinger Advisor Collective provides an exclusive, industry leading peer group to members selected for their accomplishments and expertise. Members are business leaders in the worlds of personal and business financial planning, investing, retirement, banking, financial advising, real estate, insurance, and much more.

Additional benefits include access to personal and professional growth opportunities, invitations to VIP educational experiences, and a complimentary membership in the EXEC program, which curates the finest travel, hotel, business, and lifestyle benefits to give members access to some of the most exclusive privileges and experiences in the world. EXEC provides access to these VIP benefits previously reserved for only a select few of the world's top execs and is a trusted resource for professional associations across many industries and sectors.

Kiplinger is a premier business forecast and personal finance magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 76 years

