Denovo and Cloud Inventory Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Mobile Enterprise Platform and Advanced Inventory Solutions

Together, we're empowering organizations to modernize faster, operate smarter, and compete more effectively in today's digital economy. - Mark Goedde, President & CEO, Denovo

Cloud Inventory's MEP allows organizations to build and customize mobile applications that integrate seamlessly with ERP systems, including Oracle Cloud, JD Edwards, and others. The platform supports offline functionality, real-time data capture, and personalized workflows—making it ideal for complex warehousing and field inventory scenarios.

Denovo brings decades of experience in Oracle ERP implementations, cloud migrations, and modern managed services. Their expertise will help customers accelerate deployment, optimize performance, and ensure long-term success with Cloud Inventory's solutions. In addition, Denovo will bring tailored managed services for existing MEP customers, ensuring continuous support and innovation beyond implementation.

"This partnership with Denovo represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses with real-time, mobile-first inventory solutions," said Brent DiBartolo, SVP Alliances and International Business, Nextworld. "By combining our MEP with Denovo's Oracle Cloud capabilities, we're enabling customers to unlock new levels of agility and efficiency in their warehousing, manufacturing, and field operations."

About Cloud Inventory®

Cloud Inventory®, a Nextworld™ company, provides mobile-first inventory management solutions that deliver real-time visibility and control across warehouse, field, and manufacturing environments. As a leader in no-code cloud platforms, they offer a unified platform that delivers real-time inventory visibility, customizable mobile applications, and seamless ERP integration—empowering businesses to streamline operations, enhance agility, and future-proof their technology infrastructure.

About Denovo™

Denovo™, a trusted Oracle partner, redefines how enterprises evolve. With decades of expertise in Oracle Enterprise Systems (JD Edwards, EBS, Infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Applications, and Oracle Fusion), Denovo helps customers design, implement, and maintain ERP-centric solutions for a unified, proactive, and high-value service and migration journey. As an "All-In-One-Partner" and trusted strategic advisor, they lead the charge into the future—delivering no-code automation, AI, next generation managed services, and scalable cloud solutions that align technology with customers' business goals. Denovo's solutions are designed to drive business value, enhance operational efficiency, mitigate risks, and deliver zero-delay, proactive services that empower success.

Media Contact

Samantha Whetstone, Director of Marketing|Alliances, Denovo, [email protected], https://www.denovo-us.com/

