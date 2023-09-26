Denovo and Fusion5 Partner to Deliver Unique Value for JD Edwards

Guaranteed application availability and our world-class operational and functional service desk helped us achieve a best-in-class net promoter score (NPS) of 70. Tweet this

"Denovo customers enjoy the highest quality JD Edwards operations services," said Paul Cioni, Denovo's EVP Cloud Operations and CTO. "Guaranteed application availability and our world-class operational and functional service desk helped us achieve a best-in-class net promoter score (NPS) of 70. As more customers choose Denovo as their managed service provider, we are realizing an increasing need to help those customers get a greater return from their ERP applications investment and to steward their journey to Oracle Cloud Applications. Fusion5 ERP Insights provides us with the analytical tools to do this."

Driven by the need to provide better business intelligence, improved application security, and unique perspectives on applications use, Fusion5 developed the ERP Insights product. Denovo will offer ERP Insights as a fully integrated, managed, subscription analytics option to its existing cloud customers. Denovo will also extend these capabilities to any JD Edwards customer looking to accelerate their ERP-centric transformation.

Shannon Moir, Fusion5's Director of JDE and Innovation, maintains that "ERP Insights is the only product that delivers actionable intelligence to help JD Edwards users become more productive. Our software delivers value by helping users, managers, and executives understand how their ERP system is being used in the business. This includes everything from discrete transactional performance to identifying and remediating technical debt. We chose Denovo as our distribution partner because of their demonstrated customer focus and their commitment to stewarding each customer along their unique cloud journey."

Denovo and Fusion5 will be demonstrating the capabilities and benefits of Denovo's JD Edwards ERP Insights service, powered by Fusion5, at INFOCUS 2023. Please visit us at Booth #404. This unique service is ready for select customers now and will be universally available on October 1, 2023.

About Denovo

Established in 2003, Denovo Ventures, LLC (Denovo) is a full-service Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning hosting, cloud computing, application managed services, managed disaster recovery, and professional services firm with extensive expertise in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise software.

Denovo is proud to be an Oracle Partner with expertise in JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Our team of over 200 Oracle resources has completed 2500 Oracle ERP and cloud projects for our customers across a wide variety of industries. The company headquarters is in Louisville, Colorado. For more information about Denovo, please visit our website at www.denovo-us.com.

About Fusion5

Fusion5 offers a full range of digital transformation business solutions, applications, consulting services, cloud, and managed services, as well as first-class support and training. Their expertise covers all key functional business areas, including Enterprise Resource Planning, HR / Payroll, Customer Experience, Customer Relationship Management, Corporate Performance Management, Digital Enablement, Enterprise Service Management, Enterprise Cloud & Security. They are also known for vertical-specific solutions developed across several key industries. Currently, the company has over 1,000 customers spanning multiple countries.

Fusion5 is recognized as a partner for a range of global technologies like Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle, Citrix, ServiceNow, and AWS.

