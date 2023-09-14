Denovo Continues Rapid Growth in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications While Hiring Industry Veterans

"Denovo has been committed to delivering high quality implementations of OFCA. This absolute commitment to customer satisfaction, which we refer to as "Customer Empathy", is also reflected in the superior way by which we manage the mission-critical ERP environments of our customers." Tweet this

In response to this demand to have a trusted partner to support their roadmap journeys, Denovo has hired two industry veterans:

Jason Kuchera has joined Denovo as Chief Revenue Officer. Jason comes to Denovo with more than 18 years of experience creating solutions in the Oracle Ecosystem, specifically focused on Oracle ERP.

has joined Denovo as Chief Revenue Officer. Jason comes to Denovo with more than 18 years of experience creating solutions in the Oracle Ecosystem, specifically focused on Oracle ERP. Samantha Whetstone has also joined Denovo as Director of Marketing. Samantha has been providing marketing expertise to technology-based companies for the last 9 years.

David Shimoni, CEO of Denovo added, "Both Jason and Samantha come to Denovo with key skills and experience that will help Denovo extend the value we have provided our JDE and EBS customers into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications solutions." Oracle has been recognized as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for its OFCA solution, and Denovo is proud to be their migration and managed services partner in this area.

See Denovo at Booth #142 during Oracle Cloud World on September 18-21. Jason, Samantha and the Denovo team can share their expertise in how your company can take advantage of the benefits of planning your move to the cloud. Appointments are filling up fast; please contact Samantha to schedule your personalized cloud introduction.

About Denovo

Established in 2003, Denovo Ventures, LLC (Denovo) is a full-service Oracle Enterprise resource planning, hosting, cloud computing, application managed services, managed disaster recovery, and professional services firm with extensive expertise in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise software.

Denovo is proud to be an Oracle Partner with expertise in JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Our team of over 200 Oracle resources has completed over 2500 Oracle ERP and cloud projects for our customers across a wide variety of industries. The company headquarters is in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on who Denovo is, please visit our website at Denovo-us.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Whetstone, Denovo, 1 877-433-6686, [email protected], https://www.denovo-us.com/

SOURCE Denovo