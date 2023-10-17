Densitas and Intelerad Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Breast Cancer Screening with Innovative AI Technology

We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Densitas® to offer intelliMammo® to healthcare providers, equipping them with sophisticated decision-making support and superior mammography quality improvement solutions. Tweet this

Densitas intelliMammo® will provide actionable information to clinical care teams, managers, and administrators when and where it is needed by leveraging the international scale of Intelerad's IntelePACS® diagnostic imaging and PenRad® breast imaging reporting systems. This partnership will deliver a unique end-to-end solution for breast imaging facilities.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Densitas® to offer intelliMammo® to healthcare providers, equipping them with sophisticated decision-making support and superior mammography quality improvement solutions," said Morris Panner, President of Intelerad. "We are committed to supplying our customers with best-in-class solutions that not only ensure top-quality patient care but also enhance workflow efficiency. The introduction of intelliMammo® alongside our existing PenRad® breast imaging reporting system reinforces our strategic focus on women's health."

intelliMammo® is a mammography enterprise software platform that comprises AI engines that generate breast density, mammography positioning quality, and breast cancer risk assessments that support enhanced workflows and continuous mammography quality improvement. Actionable insights from advanced analytics support better patient care, increased operational efficiencies, and strengthened compliance with FDA MQSA EQUIP and American College of Radiology (ACR) standards for mammography facilities.

intelliMammo® densityAI™ is a deep learning algorithm that generates standardized and automated breast density assessments from mammograms that align with the ACR BI-RADS® breast tissue composition density scale.

intelliMammo® intelliPGMI™ is an AI-based mammography positioning quality score that provides standardized and automated quality assessments of mammograms.

intelliMammo® riskVue™ delivers breast cancer risk assessments from select breast cancer risk models.

About Densitas

Densitas is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. intelliMammo® supports hospitals and imaging centers delivering mammography services to improve efficiencies, meet FDA/ACR compliance requirements, and support early breast cancer detection and treatment. For more information, visit densitashealth.com.

About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, and Montreal, Quebec, Intelerad has over 900 employees located in offices across six countries. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, helping them reduce time and workload while improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's award-winning enterprise imaging solutions have been recognized globally by KLAS, with Intelerad's Ambra Health ranked #1 in Image Exchange for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit intelerad.com.

