Dental Care Acworth Offering Different Financing Options, Now Partnering with iCreditWorks

Families in the Acworth, Georgia, area trust Dental Care Acworth for superior, individualized attention to receive the highest level of oral care possible.

ACWORTH, Ga., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Acworth is a modern, state-of-the-art clinic that provides a warm environment for patients to receive the ultimate in dental care to repair, restore or maintain their smiles. The clinic is pleased to announce its partnership with iCreditWorks, a leading provider of flexible dental financing solutions. This collaboration allows Dental Care Acworth to offer a variety of financing options to its patients, ensuring that everyone can receive dental care without financial constraints. Recognizing the importance of oral health and the rising costs of dental treatments, Dental Care Acworth aims to provide affordable options that meet the diverse needs of individuals and families. With the new partnership, patients can now choose from a range of convenient financing plans, making quality dental care accessible to all residents of Acworth and the surrounding area. The dental team understands that treatments can be expensive, and they want to ensure that cost is never a barrier to patients receiving the care they need. The collaboration with iCreditWorks allows Dental Care Acworth to offer tailored financing solutions that fit the budget of each individual. The iCreditWorks platform brings extensive experience in providing patient financing for dental and medical procedures. Through their user-friendly online platform, patients can apply for financing quickly and easily, while receiving instant credit decisions.