Dental Care Alliance Enters New Hampshire and Welcomes Children's Dental Center of New Hampshire and Orthodontics Too

In addition to standard dental cleanings, Children's Dental Center of New Hampshire and Orthodontics Too offers a variety of pediatric dentistry services including orthodontics, treating tooth decay, baby teeth order, frenectomy, pacifier dependency, and emergency dental services. The practice has an excellent reputation in the community with an average Google rating of an impressive 4.8 stars.

The practice has been serving patients in the area for decades, with Dr. Andrew Cheifetz leading the practice and seeing patients since 2003. After graduating from Brown University, Dr. Cheifetz began his dental career at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. Penn Dental chose him as a University Scholar due to his academic achievements, research and teaching interests, and his extensive volunteer work.

"I began the process of looking for a partner because I wanted to take my practice to the next level, shared Dr. Cheifetz. "After a search of seven companies, I knew that DCA would be a good fit for me and my office. Just like DCA, I believe that a dentist's clinical autonomy and resultant patient happiness are paramount for a successful practice."

This affiliation continues the rapid growth and momentum for the organization expanding DCA's footprint into the state of New Hampshire. This affiliation brings DCA's footprint across New England to 9 affiliated practices and a total of over 400 allied practices across 24 states.

"We are excited to welcome Children's Dental Center of New Hampshire and Orthodontics Too to the Dental Care Alliance family," said Andrew Clarke, DCA VP of Business Development. "Dr. Cheifetz and his team have built an outstanding reputation for delivering high-quality dental care to the children of Amherst and the surrounding communities. Their dedication to patient satisfaction and clinical excellence perfectly aligns with DCA's mission, and we look forward to supporting them in their continued growth and success."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and supports over 900 dentists across 24 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

