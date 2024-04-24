Dental Care Alliance Honored for Championing Mental Wellbeing and Among America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters by Newsweek

"This achievement highlights DCA's dedication to fostering a workplace culture characterized by excellence, mentoring, and support," said Jason Heffelfinger, Chief Executive Officer for DCA. Post this

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in December 2023 that there were more job openings than applicants (with 0.7 applicants per opening), a trend that has held since May 2021. That means the landscape favors people on the lookout for work. But even with an abundance of open positions, individuals just entering the workforce should consider their options carefully, to get an informed sense of which companies will help them succeed as they begin their careers.*

The Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters survey aims to benefit people early in their careers by recognizing companies that could be a good fit for them, highlighting organizations that are making differentiated moves to attract fresh talent.

"Dental Care Alliance is fiercely committed not only to making an exceptional first impression and creating a meaningful onboarding experience, but also providing programs, benefits, and resources that stand the test of time and are there to support our team members throughout their careers," shared Maggie Estess, Chief Human Resources Officer for DCA. "A successful welcoming process isn't just about welcoming new allies; it's about setting the foundation for their growth and success for the long term here at DCA."

Mental well-being is an increasingly important concern for U.S. workers—which means it's increasingly important for U.S. employers as well. Furthermore, and according to Newsweek, a survey of 2,515 employed adults released last year by the American Psychological Association, 92 percent of respondents said it is either very or somewhat important for a company to value their emotional and psychological well-being.*

The Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing survey identifies and lists the top 750 U.S. companies who prioritize and make a positive difference in the mental health and wellbeing of its workers.

DCA's inclusion in these esteemed lists distinguishes it as a premier dental support organization (DSO), committed to nurturing and supporting the next generation of industry professionals, while also ensuring the health and well-being of all employees across the organization.

With new graduate mentorship programs, employee resource groups, an active Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, and industry-leading benefits that include mental health resources, DCA is empowering new and tenured dentists and dental health professionals through mentorship, community, and providing support that team members may not otherwise receive.

"This achievement highlights DCA's dedication to fostering a workplace culture characterized by excellence, mentoring, and support," said Jason Heffelfinger, Chief Executive Officer for DCA. "Taking care of our team members' first experiences and mental health are not just good deeds - it's good business. By prioritizing the needs and aspirations of our people, DCA reaffirms our position as the employer of choice in the dental industry," he added.

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports more than 400 uniquely branded practices and over 900 dentists across 24 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

*Source: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings

