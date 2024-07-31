Dental Care Alliance Partners with Patient Prism to Strengthen Patient Experience Nationwide

"We are partnering with Patient Prism because of their relentless commitment to improving the patient journey," said Jason Heffelfinger, CEO at DCA. Post this

By integrating Patient Prism's advanced conversational AI into its operations, DCA will provide its allied offices with important technology that optimizes patient interactions and improves overall access to care. This innovative approach not only enhances the patient experience but also streamlines marketing efforts.

Meredith Troy, Senior VP of Marketing at DCA, emphasized, "After a successful pilot program, I am encouraged and excited to use Patient Prism's advanced AI integrations to optimize DCA's marketing spend across our alliance and to drive patients in need of dental care to our supported offices."

Patient Prism's state-of-the-art technology provides actionable insights that empower dental practices to deliver superior patient experiences. Amol Nirgudkar, CEO of Patient Prism, remarked, "Dental Care Alliance is one of the top dental support organizations in the world, and their commitment to patient service is second to none. We are excited to partner with DCA and their marketing and operations teams to deliver insights that will make a meaningful difference in patient flow across all their supported practices."

About Dental Care Alliance

Founded in 1991 and based in Sarasota, Florida, Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is one of the country's largest dental support organizations. DCA's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create healthy smiles for life. DCA currently supports more than 400 uniquely branded practices and over 900 dentists across 24 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

About Patient Prism

Patient Prism is the world's most advanced AI conversational intelligence platform designed to enhance patient conversations and improve access to care. By providing actionable insights and optimizing marketing strategies, Patient Prism empowers dental practices to deliver superior patient experiences and drive growth.

Media Contact

Kelly Stillman, Dental Care Alliance, 9419553150, [email protected], www.dentalcarealliance.com

SOURCE Dental Care Alliance