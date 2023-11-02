Dental Care Alliance Proudly Welcomes Webster Cosmetic and Family Dentistry

"I am honored and excited to announce our affiliation with Dental Care Alliance, an organization that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence in dentistry," shared Dr. Webster Post this

Webster Cosmetic and Family Dentistry is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of the smile using conservative, state-of-the-art procedures to create beautiful, long-lasting smiles. A high standard of excellence in personalized dental care enables the team to provide the highest quality dental services. The practice is founded on the belief that preventative care and education are the keys to optimal dental health.

To that end, Webster Cosmetic and Family Dentistry boasts a team of the most highly trained and skilled clinicians who are committed to continual education and learning. Through dental lectures, meetings, and dental conventions the team stays informed of new techniques, the latest products, and the newest equipment.

Dr. Webster attended Brigham Young University and the University of Nebraska School of Dentistry. He completed an Oral and Maxillofacial externship at the Vanderbilt Medical Center and completed an Advanced General Dentistry program in Wichita Falls.

"I am honored and excited to announce our affiliation with Dental Care Alliance, an organization that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence in dentistry," shared Dr. Webster. "Our affiliation with DCA will help us to better serve our patients and this community with exceptional and personalized dental care."

This affiliation continues the rapid growth and momentum for the organization and expands DCA's footprint in Delaware to 2 allied practices, and DCA's total footprint to over 400 allied practices across the US.

"Dr. Webster and his team run an exemplary practice and will be a great affiliation for DCA in Delaware," said Andrew Clarke, DCA Vice President Business Development. "They share DCA's culture and focus on patient care, teamwork, and collaboration. It's an excellent fit and I'm thrilled they have partnered with us."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and over 900 dentists across 23 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

