Dental Care Alliance Welcomes Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry of Atlanta, GA

At the core of the practice lies a philosophy rooted in aesthetic dentistry, a patient-centric approach, and an unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary results. The practice has become a trusted destination for individuals seeking comprehensive cosmetic dental solutions through their innovative approach to care, including the Custom Smile Design Experience, an innovative blend of patient goals and clinical expertise.

Dr. King is highly regarded and recognized in her community and across the nation. She has been featured on CBS, CNN, The Doctors, Fox News, and in The Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, InStyle, Vogue, Glamour, and USA Today. She was also selected as a featured cosmetic dentist on ABC's show, "Extreme Makeover", has been awarded "Best Cosmetic Dentist" by Best Self Atlanta, and is a 2020 Dental Hall of Fame inductee. She also directs an active philanthropy program benefiting the greater Atlanta area and people around the world. Over the past few decades, ACCD has donated more than $1M to more than 60 charities.

Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry offers a full range of cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry services including porcelain veneers, prepless ultra-thin veneers, cosmetic bonding, teeth whitening, gum shaping, full mouth construction, anti-aging dentistry, Invisalign, implants, bridges, and crowns; all with an eye for beautiful natural results.

Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry dentists are members of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and are passionate about creating beautiful smiles. They are the only practice in the world with four accredited dentists!

Dr. Debra Gray King graduated from the University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences in Memphis, TN in 1987. She passed the accreditation examinations of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) in 1995 and went on to earn her fellowship in that Academy in 1999. AACD Fellowship is recognized as the highest level of competence in cosmetic dentistry, and there are only 81 dentists in the world who have earned this distinction.

"This partnership with DCA marks a transformative milestone in my professional journey," shared Dr. King. "Through meticulous research, DCA emerged as the beacon of integrity and philosophy that aligned seamlessly with ACCD's long-standing ethos of excellence and heartfelt patient care. I am invigorated by the promise of this partnership—preserving ACCD's cherished legacy and magnifying its reach. Our combined vision and expertise herald a new era in cosmetic dentistry, crafting a future punctuated with captivating smiles."

Dr. Charles C. Cooper received a B.A. with honors in Science Education at Mississippi State University, a Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree at the University of Mississippi School of Dentistry, and performed a General Practice Residency Program at the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry. Dr. Cooper earned his accreditation with the AACD in 2014.

Dr. Brett C. Reeve graduated with honors from Brigham Young University where he combined studies of Science and Spanish. He then went on to study Dentistry at the University of Southern California where he earned membership to "Omicron Kappa Upsilon". Following graduation, Dr. Reeve served as a Captain in the United States Air Force for four years. In 2022 Dr. Reeve earned his accreditation with the AACD.

Dr. Laura Justice graduated with honors from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and has been practicing dentistry since 1989. She is an Accredited Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and serves on the board of the AACD, as well as being an Accreditation Examiner.

This affiliation reinforces Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry's commitment to delivering the highest standard of dental care and ensuring access to innovative treatments for patients across the region. Additionally, this affiliation continues the rapid growth and momentum for the organization and expands DCA's footprint in Georgia to 23 allied practices, and DCA's total footprint to over 400 allied practices across the US.

"It's with tremendous pride that we welcome the highly regarded practice of Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry to the DCA family," shared Mandy Gast, DCA VP of Business Development. "Dr. King and her team are a vision into the future of what excellence in dentistry looks like, and we couldn't be prouder to be their partner of choice."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and over 900 dentists across 23 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

