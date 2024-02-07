Dental Care Alliance Welcomes Gentle Dental World of New York

"Gentle Dental World has an exceptional and tenured team who are committed to providing outstanding patient experiences. We are excited about the future together and are delighted to welcome them into the DCA Family," shared Beth Wynacht, DCA Vice President of Integrations. Post this

Gentle Dental World offers a full range of General and Cosmetic dentistry services including family and pediatric dentistry, laser dentistry, dental implants, tooth extractions, root canals, crowns, periodontics, porcelain veneers, laser teeth whitening, emergency dental care, and Invisalign.

The dynamic Gentle Dental World team has varied backgrounds and a wealth of experience and expertise.

Dr. Greg Gelfand is a general dentist who grew up around the profession, as his mother is also a dentist. After working as a dental assistant in her practice, he entered Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. Dr.Gelfand completed the Advanced general dentist training program at the North Shore-LIJ health system.

Dr. Roman Kogen graduated Magna Cum Laude from Hunter College with a bachelor's degree in psychology. Dr. Kogen knew that studying human behavior would benefit him as a dentist through the application of social dynamics with patient interaction. Dr. Kogen attended New York University and completed his general practice residency at Woodhull Medical Center with a focus on surgery and endodontics.

Dr. Kwanyong Park blends a passion for oral health with a commitment to patient care. Born in South Korea and raised in Port Washington on Long Island, he pursued dentistry at Touro College of Dental Medicine. His dental journey continued with a residency at North Shore University Hospital, refining his expertise in various procedures.

"We take immense pride in the trust we've built with our patients and community over the past 25 years, shared Dr. Gelfand. "Our name isn't just lip service — a gentle approach to dentistry is at our core and each team member is committed to reimagining what the dental experience can look and feel like. Our partnership with DCA will take what we've built to the next level and our team is excited about everything DCA offers to allow us to succeed as a practice, and as individuals."

This affiliation continues the rapid growth and momentum for the organization and expands DCA's footprint in New York to 22 allied practices, and DCA's total footprint to over 400 allied practices across the US.

"Gentle Dental World has an exceptional and tenured team who are committed to providing outstanding patient experiences. We are excited about the future together and are delighted to welcome them into the DCA Family," shared Beth Wynacht, DCA Vice President of Integrations.

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and supports over 900 dentists across 23 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

