Dental Care Alliance Welcomes New Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Eric Tobler

After attending Utah State University for undergraduate studies, he earned his DMD from the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Dental Medicine. He went on to earn his MBA from Washington State University.

Dr. Tobler is a Member of the American Dental Association, Utah Dental Association, American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, and AAGDP and holds a master's certification (MaCSD) from the College of Sedation Dentistry, ADSA.

"I am humbled to join DCA as Chief Clinical Officer, following the tremendous legacy and career of Dr. Don Gallo," said Dr. Tobler. "DCA's clinicians have a sterling reputation in the industry, and I have been extremely impressed with this incredible leadership team. I am eagerly looking forward to supporting our clinicians as we implement innovative technologies like Overjet AI, Curodont, and GBT airflow," he added.

With a passion for giving back, Dr. Tobler has volunteered on dental humanitarian trips to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. He is also surrounded by dentistry in his personal life, with his parents, siblings, wife, daughter, nieces, and nephews all finding their passion and calling in the field of dentistry.

"As we embark on this next chapter of clinical excellence at DCA, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Tobler to the organization," said Jason Heffelfinger, Chief Executive Officer for DCA. "His expertise and vision will be instrumental in advancing our mission, as we shape the future of dentistry together. I am confident that his leadership and experience will further inspire innovation and continue to support the robust community of support for our doctors and hygienists."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports more than 400 uniquely branded practices and over 900 dentists across 24 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

