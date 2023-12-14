Dental Care Alliance Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

"Victoria embodies an unwavering commitment to DCA, our doctors, and their practices. She is a dynamic leader and brings extensive finance and strategy experience to the executive team," shared Jason Heffelfinger, DCA's Chief Executive Officer Post this

Before that, she rose from a senior financial analyst to CFO for MEDNAX, a national medical group comprising providers of neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and pediatric physician subspecialty services, providing services in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Garcia earned both her bachelor's degree and MBA from Florida International University, and she is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt who is fluent in Russian and Spanish.

"I am thrilled to have become a part of the DCA family," shared Garcia. "The organization's objectives and approach strongly resonate with me, and it is rewarding to collaborate with the talented and inspiring professionals within DCA. It is an honor for me to have been chosen for this significant role, and I feel humbled by this opportunity."

The experience and leadership Garcia brings to DCA's executive leadership will be instrumental in delivering on DCA's mission, vision, and values. Earlier this year, DCA announced that it had passed the 400 allied practices mark, the result of the leading DSO's strategic efforts to ally with best-in-class doctors and teams that build market density to expand the geographical reach, serving the lifetime needs of patients across all dental disciplines.

DCA is built and maintained by experienced leaders who are driven by a shared commitment to ensure dentistry is practiced with honesty, integrity, and compassion while ensuring superior standards of care.

"Victoria embodies an unwavering commitment to DCA, our doctors, and their practices. She is a dynamic leader and brings extensive finance and strategy experience to the executive team," shared Jason Heffelfinger, DCA's Chief Executive Officer. "She is poised to steer our organization through its next phase of growth and will play a pivotal role in our journey forward."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and over 900 dentists across 23 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

