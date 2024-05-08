Dental Care Alliance Welcomes SkillBridge Fellows, Supporting US Service Members Joining the Civilian Workforce

"Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be challenging, but joining Dental Care Alliance through the SkillBridge program will provide me with an incredible platform to apply my skills and experiences in a new context," shared Michelle Belmarez-Insanali Post this

Candidates for the Skillbridge program embody the spirit of service and dedication, guiding principles that resonate deeply with DCA's mission to advance the practice of dentistry. The selection process for a SkillBridge Fellow focuses not only on technical proficiency but also aligns with DCA's core values of serving first, improving lives, and moving forward to promote exceptional patient care.

Jeff Battinus, Head of Talent Acquisition, expressed enthusiasm about the inaugural class. "Welcoming our first SkillBridge Fellows further demonstrates our dedication to mentorship, the community, and innovative approaches to hiring. We are thrilled to provide an opportunity for talented individuals who have given so much to leverage their skills and expertise, contributing to the advancement of dental care as they transition into civilian life; and DCA looks forward to expanding this program across the enterprise in 2024 and beyond."

DCA was recently recognized on two prestigious 'best of' lists by Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2024 and America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024. These accolades highlight DCA's ongoing commitment to fostering an exceptional work environment for dental health professionals, early in their careers and beyond.

Jhoan Montoya, a former Marine with 12 years of experience in customer service and communication, expressed gratitude for the opportunity. "Joining Dental Care Alliance through the SkillBridge program is an incredible opportunity. I am honored to be part of an organization that values innovation, compassion, and professional growth. This experience will not only help me transition into civilian life seamlessly but will also empower me to make a meaningful difference in the dental field," Montoya said.

Similarly, Michelle Belmarez-Insanali, who served with distinction in the United States Air Force, shared her excitement about joining DCA. "Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be challenging, but joining Dental Care Alliance through the SkillBridge program will provide me with an incredible platform to apply my skills and experiences in a new context. I am deeply honored to be part of an organization that values dedication, service, and professional growth," shared Belmarez-Insanali.

As SkillBridge Fellows, Montoya and Belmarez-Insanali will embark on a transformative journey, gaining invaluable hands-on experience, mentorship, and professional development opportunities. Through this program, DCA aims to nurture talent, cultivate leadership, and empower these individuals to make a significant impact in DCA's allied offices and beyond.

The launch of this program demonstrates DCA's ongoing commitment to innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity, setting new standards of excellence in dental care provision and ensuring accessible, high-quality services for patients nationwide.

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports more than 400 uniquely branded practices and over 900 dentists across 24 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

Learn more at http://www.dentalcarealliance.com.

Media Contact

Molly Benz, Dental Care Alliance, 941.955.3150, [email protected], dentalcarealliance.com

SOURCE Dental Care Alliance