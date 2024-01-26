Dental Care Alliance Welcomes the Kids Dentist of Mequon, WI

"DCA considers it an immense honor to support the legacy of The Kids Dentist in caring for thousands of families who have chosen to make The Kids Dentist their child's dental home," shared the DCA Business Development team. Post this

The philosophy of the practice is to be honest with parents and children and explain everything to them in easy-to-understand and supportive language. The entire staff is committed to creating a comfortable, friendly, and encouraging atmosphere to create the most positive experience for each patient.

Racine Dental Group, who joined DCA a little more than a year ago, was instrumental in bringing The Kids Dentist to DCA to reach more pediatric patients in need and continue to build upon the relationship established between the two practices before affiliation.

"Finding a partner who shared the same vision for Racine Dental Group of striving to be southeast Wisconsin's premier center for comprehensive dental care was of utmost importance for the future of the practice," shared Dr. Sam Azab of Racine Dental Group. "Affiliating with DCA in January of 2023 has enabled us to ensure continued success and growth of Racine Dental Group, particularly with the recent addition of The Kid's Dentist to our family. This has enabled us to expand the reach of our practice to a new segment of the Milwaukee region and continue to position Racine Dental Group as a premier destination for all dental needs."

This affiliation continues the rapid growth and momentum of the organization and in this region. DCA entered the state of Wisconsin in 2021, and this affiliation brings DCA's footprint in Wisconsin to 21 allied practices. DCA's total footprint includes over 400 allied practices across the US.

"The rich histories and reputations of The Kids Dentist and Racine Dental Group was an ideal pairing which will positively impact families throughout southeast Wisconsin."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and over 900 dentists across 23 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

