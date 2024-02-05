Dental Care Alliance Welcomes The Offices of John G. Fatse, DMD, of Monroe, CT

"Dr. Fatse's dedication to his patients and his stellar reputation align seamlessly with our values," shared Andrew Clarke, DCA VP of Business Development Post this

The guiding mission of Dr. Fatse, who owns and leads the practice, is to maintain state-of-the-art technology, providing patients with the most advanced care and methods for their dental health and aesthetics. The team is also committed to maintaining excellence through continuing medical education and providing a worry-free and comfortable environment for each patient's visit.

The office offers a wide range of Cosmetic, General, Restorative, and Advanced dental services including Services include dental implants, bone grafting, gum contouring, veneers, CEREC, laser treatment, full-mouth restorations, and TMJ treatment.

Dr. Fatse has been practicing top-level dentistry in Monroe, CT, for decades. His expertise enables him to perform advanced procedures, including dental implant surgery and complex full mouth reconstructions, in-house at our high-tech, inviting practice.

Dr. John Fatse earned his dental degree from the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine, and his bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Hartford. After graduating from dental school, Dr. Fatse served a general practice residency at Waterbury Hospital before entering private practice. He is a fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, a distinction that less than five percent of all dentists have achieved.

Dr. Fatse is committed to continuous learning in new developments and practices in dentistry. His postgraduate training centers around both cosmetic and restorative dentistry, including training at the nationally reputed Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. With recent training in root canal therapy, CEREC™ crowns, implants, orthodontics, and Invisalign™, his dedication to lifelong learning of new techniques and procedures results in smiles that look as great as they feel.

"I am thrilled to join DCA's exceptional network of affiliated practices committed to providing best-in-class dental care," shared Dr. Fatse. "This affiliation reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled dental care to the community, and I look forward to the opportunities and positive impact this partnership brings."

This affiliation continues the rapid growth and momentum of the organization and expands DCA's footprint in Connecticut to 8 allied practices, with 24 allied practices across New England. DCA's total footprint exceeds 400 allied practices across the US.

"DCA takes great pride in welcoming Fatse Dental of Connecticut to our network of affiliated practices," shared Andrew Clarke, DCA VP of Business Development. "Dr. Fatse's dedication to his patients and his stellar reputation align seamlessly with our values. It's an exciting collaboration, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have Dr. Fatse and his entire team join our growing alliance."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and over 900 dentists across 23 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

Media Contact

Molly Benz, Dental Care Alliance, 941.955.3150, [email protected], dentalcarealliance.com

SOURCE Dental Care Alliance