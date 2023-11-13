Dental Care Alliance Welcomes Valley Dental of La Crosse, WI

"DCA was my very first choice for partnership at the start of our journey into affiliating our practice," shared Dr. Gavin. "This will allow Valley Dental to continue our legacy while empowering our staff to continue their careers with a world-class organization for years to come." Post this

Valley Dental offers convenient hours and a wide range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, whitening, dental implants, dentures and partials, and oral surgery. The practice routinely draws people from surrounding communities and has served over 10,000 patients since its founding.

Dr. Gavin is a proud lifelong resident of Wisconsin. He has spent most of his adult life in Onalaska. He is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College and the University of Minnesota Dental School. Upon receiving his dental degree, Dr. Gavin was commissioned for eight years in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps. While on active duty, Dr. Gavin trained at the Naval Dental Center in Orlando, Florida, and at the Naval Hospital in Cherry Point, North Carolina. During this tour, Dr. Gavin was deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to provide humanitarian dental care to Haitian immigrants. Dr. Gavin began building the Valley Dental team in 1993 and has been practicing dentistry for over 30 years.

"DCA was my very first choice for partnership at the start of our journey into affiliating our practice," shared Dr. Gavin. "This will allow Valley Dental to continue our legacy while empowering our staff to continue their careers with a world-class organization for years to come. We are so excited for our new partnership!"

Dr. Eric Stull, a Wisconsin native, loves being part of a team providing much-needed care in his home state. Originally from Milwaukee, Dr. Stull has been part of the La Crosse and Onalaska community for more than 15 years, joining Valley Dental Care in 2019. Dr. Stull attended the University of Missouri for undergraduate studies and dental school and continues his lifelong pursuit of learning. With a clinical interest in dental implants, oral surgery, and advanced restorative work, the Valley Dental Team is able to provide fully coordinated care. He has previously served as president of the La Crosse District Dental Society and has had leadership positions with the Wisconsin Dental Association.

This affiliation continues the rapid growth and momentum of the organization and this region. DCA entered the state of Wisconsin in 2021, and this affiliation brings DCA's footprint in Wisconsin to 20 allied practices. DCA's total footprint includes over 400 allied practices across the US.

"Looking to enter a new region of western Wisconsin, we wanted to find a strong, patient-focused, and highly professional team," shared Ryan Zeman, DCA VP of Business Development. "It was immediately clear that Dr. Gavin, Dr. Stull, and the highly skilled teammates of Valley Dental Care were an ideal partner. We are excited they also wanted to affiliate with Dental Care Alliance and look forward to supporting their great legacy."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and over 900 dentists across 23 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

