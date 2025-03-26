Dental Career Services Announces Preferred Background Check Service Provider

This collaboration is aimed at streamlining the hiring process and ensuring the highest standards of security and compliance for Dental Career Services dental practice clients in the United States.

DALLAS, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Career Services, a leader in dental staffing and recruitment, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Ultimate Background Checks as its preferred background check service provider. This collaboration is aimed at streamlining the hiring process and ensuring the highest standards of security and compliance for its dental practice clients.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ultimate Background Checks to offer our clients reliable and comprehensive background screening solutions," said Barry Mills, President of Dental Career Services. "This collaboration allows us to further enhance the recruitment process by providing our clients with peace of mind and ensuring that they only hire the most qualified professionals for their practices."

Ultimate Background Checks is an industry-leading background screening provider known for its best-in-class platform that ensures speed, compliance, and accuracy. The company offers a variety of services designed to meet the unique needs of employers, particularly in regulated industries. With a focus on delivering the fastest turnaround times and highest levels of customer service, Ultimate Background Checks is trusted by companies across various sectors, including healthcare, education, and finance.

"We are excited to support Dental Career Services as their preferred background check provider," said Andrea Gordon, CEO of Ultimate Background Checks. "Our platform is designed to simplify the hiring process, providing dental practices with accurate and timely background checks that meet all compliance standards. We look forward to supporting their clients' growth and success."

Through this partnership, Dental Career Services clients can access background checks that are compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and offer detailed insights into a candidate's criminal history, employment records, and more. The streamlined process is designed to save time and reduce risk, ensuring that dental practices make informed hiring decisions.

"Ultimate Background Checks stands apart with its focus on compliance and customer satisfaction," said Lance J. Gordon, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Ultimate Background Checks. "We look forward to working closely with Dental Career Services to provide their clients with tailored solutions that improve their recruitment process and protect their businesses."

About Dental Career Services

Dental Career Services has over 20 years of experience in sourcing and placing world-class dental professionals in top-rated dental labs and offices across North America. Known for its innovative solutions and exceptional customer service, Dental Career Services prides itself on connecting dental professionals with employers who value integrity, efficiency, and quality. The company's mission is to support both job seekers and employers in achieving their goals through customized staffing solutions and unmatched recruitment expertise.

About Ultimate Background Checks

Ultimate Background Checks is a trusted provider of comprehensive background screening solutions, offering employers a fast, reliable, and cost-effective way to vet candidates. The company's advanced platform simplifies the background check process, ensuring FCRA compliance and delivering accurate results quickly. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Ultimate Background Checks has built a reputation for its innovative approach to background screening, offering industry-leading turnaround times and expert support.

