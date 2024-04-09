Dental eClaims Provider, Vyne Dental, Revolutionizes Dental Insurance Claims Processing and Dental Revenue Acceleration with Vyne Trellis

"We are excited to introduce the latest version of Vyne Trellis to the dental community and support practices in their pursuit of operational excellence," adds Amy Mendoza Leonor, VP Marketing at Vyne Dental. Post this

Key features of Vyne Trellis include:

Lightning-fast and precise claims submission

● Real-time eligibility verification

● Comprehensive claim tracking and management

● Seamless integration with existing practice management software

"As a leader in dental practice management solutions, Vyne Dental is committed to empowering dental professionals with innovative technologies," says Nick Rodich, Chief Revenue Officer with Vyne. "With Vyne Trellis, we are revolutionizing the way dental insurance claims are processed, enabling practices to streamline operations and focus more on patient care."

Dental practices adopting Vyne Trellis can expect a myriad of benefits, including increased efficiency, accelerated reimbursements, enhanced accuracy, and improved patient experience. With Vyne Dental's unwavering dedication to excellence and comprehensive support, practices can navigate the evolving landscape of dental insurance with confidence.

"We are excited to introduce the latest version of Vyne Trellis to the dental community and support practices in their pursuit of operational excellence," adds Amy Mendoza Leonor, VP Marketing at Vyne Dental. "This transformative solution represents our commitment to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to our customers."

Vyne Dental invites dental professionals and stakeholders to experience the future of dental insurance claims processing with Vyne Trellis. To learn more about this groundbreaking solution, please visit vynedental.com.

About Vyne Dental:

Vyne Dental is part of the Vyne® family of industry-leading information exchange, revenue acceleration and communication solutions for healthcare. Vyne Dental strategically develops solutions, for dental practices, healthcare providers, and insurance plans and payers, that facilitate the secure exchange of health information in a digital, end-to-end revenue accelerator that optimizes cash flow while helping to reduce associative costs. Vyne Dental continues to drive the dental industry forward by innovating intelligent technologies to improve workflow, reduce administrative costs, engage patients, and streamline reimbursements. Learn more at vynedental.com.

