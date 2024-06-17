Dental Implants & Periodontology of Massapequa Announces Launch of New Website

We are committed to providing outstanding periodontal care and dental implants to our neighbors in Nassau County, saving teeth when possible and only replacing them when necessary. Post this

The practice was opened in 2014 and is led by Dr. Amandeep Kaur, a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology and an active member of the Nassau County community. With her impressive background and kind demeanor, Dr. Kaur provides top-tier dental implant and periodontal care, including same-day implants, with a focus on quality over quantity. She treats every patient like they're part of the family, welcoming them with five-star treatment, open communication, and accommodating policies that cater to busy lifestyles.

Dr. Kaur was formally educated at New York University College of Dentistry, was on the Board of Directors for the Nassau County Dental Society, and holds memberships in many professional associations, including Omicron Kappa Upsilon, American Academy of Osseointegration, American Academy of Periodontology, Northeastern Society of Periodontics, New York State Dental Association, and the American Dental Association. In 2023 Dr. Kaur started the Interdisciplinary Women's Study Club, a non-profit women's organization.

Dr. Kaur is joined by Dr. Kenneth Gewant, a veteran periodontist with almost four decades of experience in dental implantology and periodontal care. Dr. Gewant specializes in dental implants and treating gingival recession using Alloderm© grafting material, along with other complex periodontal treatments. He was formally educated at Stony Brook University and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and holds membership in several professional dental associations, including the American Dental Association, New York Dental Association, and Nassau County Dental Society, and Northeastern Society of Periodontists.

"We are committed to providing outstanding periodontal care and dental implants to our neighbors in Nassau County, saving teeth when possible and only replacing them when necessary. With this new website, patients will have 24/7 access to reliable information about dental health and our services, helping empower them to make informed decisions about their dental care," says Dr. Kaur.

Services Offered

Dental Implant Therapy

Gum Grafting

Bone Grafting

Surgical Periodontal Care

Non-Surgical Periodontal Care

Cosmetic Periodontal Surgery

Pre-Prosthetic Procedures

Sedation Dentistry (oral & IV)

Botox®

About Dental Implants & Periodontology of Massapequa

Dental Implants & Periodontology of Massapequa is a boutique New York area dental practice specializing in dental implants and periodontal care for all ages. They are located at 30 Broadway, Suite A, Massapequa, NY 11758 and can be reached by phone at 516-799-2222. Request an appointment online today at https://www.dentalimplantsofmassapequa.com.

