Dental Revenue and Harbor Dental Society Launch Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Practice Growth for Dentists

"This partnership ensures that local dental professionals don't just keep up—they lead, with access to modern marketing solutions that are performance-driven, easy to implement, and fully personalized. said Bill Mulcahy, President of Sales and Marketing at Dental Revenue." Post this

As part of this joint initiative, Dental Revenue will provide Harbor Dental Society members with personalized marketing strategies that may include:

AI-Powered Analytics and Reporting: Gain transparency into what's working—and what's not—with real-time insights and lead tracking.

Conversion-Focused Website Development: Custom websites designed to convert visitors into new patients.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Elevate your online visibility and compete at the top of local search rankings.

Performance Coaching and Support: Ongoing 1-on-1 guidance from dental marketing experts.

Patient Reactivation and Engagement Tools: Automated campaigns to bring patients back and increase case acceptance.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping dentists not only adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape, but master it. Whether a practice is new to marketing or ready to scale its efforts, the Dental Revenue system offers a complete growth engine backed by measurable ROI.

About Dental Revenue

Dental Revenue is a full-service dental marketing agency founded in 2008, specializing in results-driven strategies for dental practices of all sizes. From website design and SEO to call tracking and AI-powered reporting tools, Dental Revenue helps dentists grow smarter—with complete transparency and support at every step.

About Harbor Dental Society

Harbor Dental Society (HDS), established in 1915, is committed to promoting oral health and supporting dental professionals in the Greater Long Beach/Los Angeles area with over 700 members. HDS offers continuing education and business support through dentistry programs & resources. As well as, vendor solutions at a discount through referrals, networking, leadership, and mentorship opportunities for its members that promote advocacy at the state and federal levels to ensure oral healthcare excellence for patient care. To learn more, visit: https://harbordentalsociety.org.

Media Contact

Brady Rubenstein, Dental Revenue, 1 410.303.3270, [email protected]

SOURCE Dental Revenue