Dental Revenue and Orange County Dental Society Announce Strategic Partnership to Fuel Practice Growth for Southern California Dentists

"We're honored to team up with the Orange County Dental Society to provide their members with smarter marketing tools and real-time insights," said Bill Mulcahy, President of Sales and Marketing at Dental Revenue. "This partnership brings national marketing innovation to a vibrant local community of dentists who are committed to growing, improving, and leading with excellence."

Complete Marketing Solutions Designed for Orange County Dentists

As part of this exclusive partnership, Dental Revenue is offering Orange County Dental Society members a curated suite of marketing services tailored to the needs of practices in Southern California's competitive dental landscape:

Smarter Marketing Insights with AI-Powered Analytics: Uncover exactly where your new patients are coming from, track ROI in real time, and make confident decisions with data-driven clarity.

Modern, High-Converting Websites: Build a digital presence that reflects your clinical excellence and turns visitors into loyal patients with strategic design and messaging.

Local SEO That Dominates Search Results: Outrank competitors and ensure your practice appears in top search and map listings for the procedures that matter most.

Ongoing Strategic Coaching and Support: Work 1-on-1 with a dedicated marketing coach who understands your goals, challenges, and community—and helps you grow.

Automated Patient Reactivation and Communication Tools: Bring back past patients, fill gaps in your schedule, and stay top-of-mind with smart, customizable messaging campaigns.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping dentists not only adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape—but master it. Whether a practice is new to marketing or ready to scale its efforts, the Dental Revenue system offers a complete growth engine backed by measurable ROI.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Dental Revenue as part of our ongoing efforts to introduce meaningful new offerings to our members. This partnership reflects our dedication to delivering high-quality resources that help our dentists thrive and their practice grow" said Shalyn Robers, Executive Director at OCDS. "With Dental Revenue's valuable services, we look forward to seeing our members make meaningful strides in digital marketing as digital dentistry continues to gain momentum."

About Dental Revenue

Founded in 2008, Dental Revenue is a full-service marketing agency dedicated exclusively to the dental industry. Leveraging advanced technology, AI-driven analytics, and a proven methodology, Dental Revenue helps dentists attract new patients, retain existing ones, and build practices that thrive long term.

About Orange County Dental Society

The Orange County Dental Society represents dental professionals across Orange County, providing continuing education, advocacy, community engagement, and essential resources for both personal and professional growth. OCDS is committed to advancing the profession and supporting members in all aspects of dental practice.

To learn more about this partnership and how it can benefit your practice, visit www.dentalrevenue.com or contact Brady Rubenstein at [email protected].

