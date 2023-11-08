Dental Revenue Announces software partner program and reseller agreement with Carestream Dental's practice management brand, Sensei

Dental Revenue, a leader in dental marketing solutions, is excited to announce a Software Partner Program and Reseller Agreement with Sensei, the practice management solution portfolio of Carestream Dental
Recognizing the unique needs and challenges faced by dental professionals, Dental Revenue was formed in 2015 and launched its highly regarded Performance Program. This comprehensive package features specialized website software designed for dental practices, customized marketing strategies, and the groundbreaking "Conversion Coach" software and services, all with the primary objective of elevating revenue, attracting new patients, and optimizing return on investment. Particularly noteworthy is the company's seamless integration with dental practice management systems, enabling the mapping of new patient leads into actual revenue and new patients.
Proven Success in the Dental Market
"Our Performance Program is purpose-built to help dental practices and dental service organizations achieve their business goals," says Dental Revenue CEO and Founder Brian Burns. "We've proven our ability to significantly increase new patient numbers and practice revenue—with an average ROI of 5-10X investment within the first year."
Collaboration with Sensei
Sensei includes an expansive portfolio—including Sensei Cloud, OrthoTrac PracticeWorks, SoftDent and WinOMS—that delivers scalable, best-in-class dental practice and patient management solutions.
Brian Burns adds, "Our unique Dental Marketing Program is an excellent match for Sensei's expansive client base of over 10,000 dental professionals. Thanks to API access to all Sensei's practice management solutions, we are jointly offering the most cutting-edge digital marketing and performance measurement tool available today."
To facilitate a seamless partnership, Bill Mulcahy, President of Sales, and Rob Eckels, Senior Business Advisor, will work closely with Sensei's sales and marketing teams to introduce this new offering to dentists and dental groups nationwide.
About Carestream Dental
Carestream Dental is a digital solutions leader built on more than 125 years of experience that's committed to transforming dentistry, simplifying technology, and changing lives. In this pursuit, it offers three brand portfolios that enable practice optimization, efficiency, and growth: Carestream Dental includes world-class oral healthcare devices; Swissmeda offers market-leading clinical software and services; and Sensei includes best-in-class practice management software and services. These solutions connect industry partners, laboratories, and payers to optimize oral healthcare providers' preferred workflows. For more information, please visit carestreamdental.com.
