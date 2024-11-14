Dental Revenue Announces Strategic Marketing Partnership with The Dawson Academy

"Our services are designed to help practices grow by engaging and educating patients, and with The Dawson Academy's respected educational foundation, we're positioned to offer enhanced value to practices dedicated to complete dentistry," said Brian Burns, CEO of Dental Revenue. Post this

Dental Revenue, founded in 2008, offers a Performance Program with specialized website software and optimized marketing strategies for dental practices. Its "Conversion Coach" services and seamless integration with practice management systems help boost revenue, attract patients, and increase ROI by mapping leads to revenue and new patient metrics.

Equipping Dawson Dentists For Success

The partnership combines Dental Revenue's comprehensive digital marketing expertise with The Dawson Academy's commitment to providing education in complete dentistry, helping dentists develop mastery in patient care. Together, the organizations aim to help practices grow by delivering targeted marketing solutions that attract and retain quality patients seeking comprehensive, outcome-focused care.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Dawson Academy to support practices that are committed to exceptional patient care," said Brian Burns, CEO of Dental Revenue. "Our services are designed to help practices grow by engaging and educating patients, and with The Dawson Academy's respected educational foundation, we're positioned to offer enhanced value to practices dedicated to complete dentistry."

Dental Revenue and The Dawson Academy will work closely to provide exclusive resources, marketing workshops, and support to dental professionals, equipping them with the skills and tools to grow their practices while staying true to the principles of complete, patient-centered care.

About Dental Revenue

Dental Revenue specializes in high-ROI digital marketing solutions tailored for dental practices. With a commitment to patient-centered growth, Dental Revenue provides a suite of services designed to enhance patient acquisition and retention through proven digital marketing strategies, from custom website design to SEO and patient reactivation campaigns.

About The Dawson Academy

The Dawson Academy is a leading provider of advanced education in complete dentistry, dedicated to training dental professionals to achieve high levels of clinical excellence and patient care. With a curriculum focused on the concepts of occlusion, function, and stability, The Dawson Academy helps dentists provide comprehensive and predictable outcomes for their patients.

For Media Inquiries:

For more information on this partnership or to learn more about how Dental Revenue can help your practice, please visit www.dentalrevenue.com or contact Alexa Hiken, Sales & Client Support Specialist, at [email protected]

Media Contact

Alexa Hiken, Dental Revenue, [email protected]

SOURCE Dental Revenue