Dentex Smile Studio of Morristown, New Jersey, Launches New Website

"I grew up in Poland, where dental offices were small, warm, and inviting. They were designed to convey a cozy, therapeutic aesthetic rather than a cold, clinical environment. I replicated that welcoming environment at Dentex Smile Studio," Dr. Awad said.

"Dental fears and phobias are universal. Yet, we know that good oral health is essential to good overall health. We must take care of our teeth and our mouths to live long, healthy, lives. I created a warm, personal environment at Dentex Smile Studio so that even those who are anxious about seeing the dentist can receive the essential oral health care we all need," she added.

To that end, Dentex Smile Studio offers a variety of optional comfort management services to help patients relax while receiving preventative, restorative, or cosmetic dental services. Dr. Awad has also invested in all of the latest dental technologies to ensure enhanced comfort and exceptional outcomes for patients. The new website provides information about the comfort management services and technologies employed by Dr. Awad and her team.

Services, treatments, and procedures provided by Dentex Smile Studio include:

Preventative Dentistry: oral exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, and custom mouthguards

Restorative Dentistry: composite fillings, porcelain dental crowns, dental bridges, root canals and dental implants

Cosmetic Dentistry: Invisalign, teeth whitening, dental veneers, cosmetic bonding, smile makeovers

TMJ Treatment: custom night guards, Botox injections

Emergency Dentistry: treatments for infections, cracked teeth, avulsed teeth

About Dentex Smile Studio

Dentex Smile Studio (https://www.dentexsmilestudio.com) provides comprehensive oral health services for all ages. Dentex Smile Studio is located at 2 Franklin Place, Morristown, New Jersey 07960. To learn more or schedule an appointment call 973-500-2555.

