Dentex Smile Studio of Morristown, New Jersey, Launches New Website

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dentex Smile Studio in Morristown, New Jersey has announced a new website for its all-ages dental practice at https://www.dentexsmilestudio.com. Led by Dr. Ewa Awad, Dentex Smile Studio provides comprehensive preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dental treatments. Dr. Awad graduated from Hunter College in 2004, with a double major in Chemistry and Psychology. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery from Stony Brook University.
The practice's new website aims to inform patients about the wide range of services, procedures, and treatments provided by Dr. Awad and her experienced team. Beyond that, Dr. Awad aims to reach those who are fearful of dental treatments, so that they receive the vital oral health care they need.
"I grew up in Poland, where dental offices were small, warm, and inviting. They were designed to convey a cozy, therapeutic aesthetic rather than a cold, clinical environment. I replicated that welcoming environment at Dentex Smile Studio," Dr. Awad said.
"Dental fears and phobias are universal. Yet, we know that good oral health is essential to good overall health. We must take care of our teeth and our mouths to live long, healthy, lives. I created a warm, personal environment at Dentex Smile Studio so that even those who are anxious about seeing the dentist can receive the essential oral health care we all need," she added.
To that end, Dentex Smile Studio offers a variety of optional comfort management services to help patients relax while receiving preventative, restorative, or cosmetic dental services. Dr. Awad has also invested in all of the latest dental technologies to ensure enhanced comfort and exceptional outcomes for patients. The new website provides information about the comfort management services and technologies employed by Dr. Awad and her team.
Services, treatments, and procedures provided by Dentex Smile Studio include:
- Preventative Dentistry: oral exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, and custom mouthguards
- Restorative Dentistry: composite fillings, porcelain dental crowns, dental bridges, root canals and dental implants
- Cosmetic Dentistry: Invisalign, teeth whitening, dental veneers, cosmetic bonding, smile makeovers
- TMJ Treatment: custom night guards, Botox injections
- Emergency Dentistry: treatments for infections, cracked teeth, avulsed teeth
About Dentex Smile Studio
Dentex Smile Studio (https://www.dentexsmilestudio.com) provides comprehensive oral health services for all ages. Dentex Smile Studio is located at 2 Franklin Place, Morristown, New Jersey 07960. To learn more or schedule an appointment call 973-500-2555.
