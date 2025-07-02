Dentist may have discovered the real da Vinci Code - a ratio of 1.633

A hidden clue in Leonardo's notes reveals a "blueprint" number (1.633) that connects the iconic art to the human body and nature itself. Post this

When this triangle is used to construct the drawing, it produces a specific ratio, or relationship, between the size of the square and the circle. That ratio is approximately 1.64. Scientists were stunned to find that this number is almost identical to a "special blueprint number" (1.633) that appears again and again in nature for building the strongest, most efficient structures.

This same blueprint number is found in:

The tightest way to pack spheres, like stacking oranges at the supermarket.

The atomic structure of super-strong crystals.

The unique proportions of the human skull.

The geometry of a perfectly functioning human jaw.

"We've all been looking for a complicated answer, but the key was in Leonardo's own words. He was pointing to this triangle all along," says Dr Rory Mac Sweeney, the study's author. "What's truly amazing is that this one drawing encapsulates a universal rule of nature. Leonardo knew, or sensed, that our bodies are built with the same mathematical elegance as the universe around us."

This discovery is significant because it shows that Vitruvian Man is far more than just a beautiful piece of art. It is a work of scientific genius that was centuries ahead of its time.

By proving that our bodies follow these universal rules of efficient design, this research has significant ramifications for anthropology and human evolution.

