Dentsu Announces Strategic Partnership with Sports Innovation Lab Bringing Clients Access to Sports-Related Audience Insights

"Merkury's more than 10,000 consumer data attributes combined with the data-driven fan intelligence from Sports Innovation Lab, generate the most advanced and precise sports audiences in the industry," said Gerry Bavaro, Chief Strategy Officer, Merkury at dentsu. "Through the partnership, our clients can confidently develop custom audiences, enabling personalized, real-time experiences for sports enthusiasts across channels while adhering to the highest standards of consumer data protection."

The integration is built on a privacy-first, cohort-based scoring method that aligns with the growing demand for data privacy and security in digital advertising. Person ID-based connections via Merkury power targeting across 100+ publishers and ad-tech platforms, including connected TV, social media, and display media.

"This is an amazing opportunity for dentsu clients to gain direct access to purchase-based sports data that can be leveraged for planning, insights, and activation," said Jennifer Pelino, Chief Commercial Officer and President, Data Cloud at Sports Innovation Lab. "Sports audience data has historically posed a challenge for brand advertisers because it is limited or bundled as part of media publishers' promotions and sponsorship deals. Now brands can use this data to meaningfully enhance their advertising strategies during key events like the NFL season or the holiday shopping rush, driving increased engagement and ROI. The potential for more powerful business outcomes is significant."

This partnership comes at a time when global spending on sports media rights is on the rise, forecasted to reach $60.09B this year. Dentsu has made significant investments in sports, entertainment and gaming to bring its clients first-mover access, advantage and ROI from reaching sports fans.

About dentsu

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world's leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in over 110 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab enables brands, media, and sports properties to improve targeted advertising, build more effective sponsorships, and enhance fan and consumer experiences. Its data cloud of observational, transactional, and deterministic individual-level data is evolving how organizations use data to understand their customers and acquire more of them - beginning with media, sports & entertainment. Learn how global brands including the NFL, Nike, NHL, WNBA, and NASCAR use Sports Innovation Lab's data, audiences, and strategic advisory to drive revenue by visiting sportsilab.com or following on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

