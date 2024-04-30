Denver Medical Volunteers Serve with International Medical Relief in the Philippines

This spring break a team from Denver College of Nursing volunteering with International Medical Relief embarked on a transformative global health mission to the Philippines, embodying the spirit of compassionate care and making a tangible impact on underserved communities.

DENVER, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Medical Relief (IMR) and Denver College of Nursing (DCN) provide free medical care in the Philippines.

Volunteering to help others as a nurse, both domestically and internationally, stands as the pinnacle of service. This spring break a team from Denver College of Nursing and International Medical Relief embarked on a transformative global health mission to the Philippines, embodying the spirit of compassionate care and making a tangible impact on underserved communities.

Led by IMR Clinic Director, Phillip Caballa, and DCN faculty member, Dr. Angela Richard, and nine pre-licensure BSN students provided essential healthcare services to remote areas of the Philippines. The expedition took the team to Barangays Marbatuan and Mebio, where they encountered communities in dire need of medical attention. These areas, home to the Manabo tribe, often lack access to basic healthcare facilities, with residents enduring hardships such as malnutrition and limited sanitation facilities.

Despite the challenges, the team worked tirelessly to deliver comprehensive care to over 500 patients who lacked regular access to healthcare services. Through stations dedicated to community education, vital signs and triage, physician assessment and treatment, pharmacy services, and laboratory testing, the team addressed a myriad of health issues ranging from chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes to acute ailments such as infections and wounds.

IMR President and Founder, Shauna King stated, "The Barangay tribes lead humble lives devoid of modern amenities like running water relying on communal bonds and familial ties to navigate their daily lives. This limited resource setting is composed of beach, jungle and mountainous areas where people walk from the barrios to care for their needs. As field laborers and fisherman, they rarely make it to the city and go years without healthcare."

Reflecting on the experience, Andrea LeClaire, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, shared, " I have been on several global health trips with hospitals and schools. This trip was the best one yet! We learned so much about the culture and the food and accomplished holistic care. The organization, staff, and supplies provided by IMR allowed the population to be treated effectively, and we felt we had made a difference."

The impact of their work extended beyond mere medical treatment. At the community education station, nursing students imparted invaluable knowledge on topics such as hygiene practices and oral care, empowering locals to take charge of their health and well-being.

Through their unwavering dedication, the team not only provided critical healthcare services but also fostered a sense of hope and solidarity within the communities they served. Their efforts exemplify the transformative power of healthcare professionals coming together to make a positive difference in the world.

IMR recruits qualified, licensed, and vetted medical professionals from around the world. We are in need of medical volunteers for this and all of our initiatives. For more information about IMR's mobile clinics or how to donate to our efforts, please visit https://www.imrus.org/ or call 970-635-0110.

About International Medical Relief: IMR is a major non-profit organization that provides access to medical care in underserved and vulnerable communities around the world, improving the health, wellness and quality of life of populations most in need.

Since IMR was founded in 2002, more than 70,000 volunteers -- composed of licensed medical, vision, and dental professionals, as well as non-medical volunteers -- have served in vulnerable communities around the world and treated more than 800,000 individuals. IMR delivers $68 million worth of free healthcare services annually, where over 98.5 cents of every dollar donated goes directly towards our missions. IMR averages over 100 clinics annually in 92 countries.

Media Contact

Mary Lou Vollmer, International Medical Relief, 1 (970) 635-0110, [email protected], https://internationalmedicalrelief.org

SOURCE International Medical Relief