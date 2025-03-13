Denver Painting Contractor Introduces AI-Powered Painting Robot, Transforming the Industry

ABC Painting Becomes First in the Denver Metro Area to Use the NOVA-S Compact, a Revolutionary Robotic Painting System That Delivers Unmatched Efficiency, Lower Costs, and a Flawless Finish

DENVER, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The future of residential and commercial painting has arrived in Denver. ABC Painting, a leader in the local painting industry, is pioneering the use of robotic painting technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and raise quality standards. The company is now the first and only painting contractor in the Denver Metro area to deploy the NOVA-S Compact, an AI-powered robotic painting system designed by Nova Spraytec in Germany, with plans for future production in Colorado.

This game-changing technology is setting a new benchmark for how home and commercial painting projects are completed, making it faster, more affordable, and delivering superior results compared to traditional methods.

Revolutionizing the Painting Industry with AI

The NOVA-S Compact is designed to streamline large-scale painting projects by automating the application process with precision and speed. It can spray:

2,690 square feet per hour on walls

4,300 square feet per hour on ceilings

35% material savings, meaning reduced costs and minimal waste

Equipped with advanced distance sensors, auto-drive technology, and manual mode for tighter spaces, the NOVA-S Compact delivers a smoothest-in-the-industry finish with every application.

"With this technology, we're not just painting walls—we're redefining what's possible in the painting industry," said Ben Lachini, Owner at ABC Painting. "By leveraging automation, we can provide higher-quality results in less time and at lower costs, making premium painting services more accessible than ever."

A Smarter, More Efficient Future for Home Services

The introduction of robotic painting technology marks a turning point for home and commercial painting. Traditionally, painting requires a significant investment in skilled labor and extended project timelines. With the NOVA-S Compact, ABC Painting is able to:

Deliver faster turnaround times – Ideal for new construction, cleared rooms, and large-scale projects

Offer more competitive pricing by reducing labor costs

Ensure consistent, high-quality finishes, outperforming even expert hand-applied techniques

"This isn't about replacing craftsmanship—it's about enhancing it," added Ben Lachini. "Our skilled painters are now able to focus on detail work and precision, while the robot handles large-scale applications quickly and flawlessly."

Bringing This Technology to Colorado Contractors

Beyond using the NOVA-S Compact for its own painting projects, ABC Painting is set to become the only authorized dealer for this robotic painting system in Colorado. The company is offering training programs, where contractors and property developers can learn to operate the robot in just 30 minutes.

For painting professionals looking to modernize their services, ABC Painting also plans to lease the NOVA-S Compact, making this industry-leading technology available to more businesses.

Experience the Future of Painting – See It in Action

ABC Painting is inviting homeowners, contractors, and members of the media to witness a live demonstration of the NOVA-S Compact and see firsthand how automation is reshaping the painting industry.

