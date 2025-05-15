Denver Post Names StoneAge, Inc. a Winner of the Colorado Top Workplaces 2025 and Top 150 Workplace in Colorado Awards

"Our people make this company what it is, and we'll keep striving to make it even better," - Kerry Siggins, CEO StoneAge, Inc. Post this

ABOUT STONEAGE, INC.

StoneAge engineers and manufactures high-pressure waterblast tools and automated equipment for industrial cleaning applications. Established as an industry leader for over 40 years, StoneAge has been serving industries such as petrochemical, oil and gas, construction, and ethanol. StoneAge has always prioritized a healthy work/life balance for its employees with generous benefits and a rigorous adherence to the Own It Mindset, where employee owners are empowered to contribute to and benefit from our success. Being 100% employee-owned fosters a culture where success isn't just completing tasks, but genuinely taking ownership of one's work. When we treat each other as owners, we celebrate achievements and learn from challenges, uniting to conquer ambitious goals.

"Being named a Top Workplace is an incredible honor," said Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge. "It validates our commitment to building a culture rooted in the Own It Mindset, which encourages every team member to take initiative, support one another, and continuously improve. Our people make this company what it is, and we'll keep striving to make it even better."

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

