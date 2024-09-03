Denver Video Production Company Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with 8th Telly Win

"This particular Telly Award holds special significance to us because this year marks Telideo's tenth year in Business" Post this

"Our perspective HR clients appreciate being able to understand DynaFile's capabilities before committing to a product demonstration", said Brock Kane, Director of New Business Development at DynaFile. "And that's exactly why we've invested in video as part of our marketing communication strategy and have partnered with Telideo to produce video content."

Originally founded in Seattle, Washington in 2014, Telideo has become a leading business-to-business (B2B) video production and 2D animation company in the greater Denver market over the past eight years. Some of its local Denver area customers include Arrow Electronics, The University of Colorado, Dominion Voting Systems, and Group Voyagers.

The Telly Awards program was founded in 1979 to honor video and television content for all screens. The Telly Awards Judging Council, a group of video and television experts across the entertainment, advertising, publishing, and emerging technology industries, judges and selects the category winners.

About Telideo Productions, Inc.

Telideo Productions is an award-winning video production and 2D animation company with deep marketing, communication, and go-to-market expertise. At Telideo we're more than just video producers, editors, and animators. At our core, we are an intimate group of strategic and creative marketers with decades of experience who have mastered the art of visual brand storytelling.

About DynaFile

For over 20 years, DynaFile has been the industry-leading electronic filing solution for HR. Developed with simplicity in mind, DynaFile was created in 2000 to help companies manage their HR employee files more efficiently. The scan-to-cloud document management software provides a simple and effective solution to sync with your HCM and HRIS and streamline processes through scanning automation, online file storage, cloud collaboration, automated onboarding integrations, custom reporting, and a compliance toolkit.

Media Contact

Peter Horton, Telideo Productions, Inc., 1 7202458277, [email protected], www.telideo.com

Brock Kane, Blue Ribbon Technologies, 1 3034592078, [email protected], www.dynafile.com

SOURCE Telideo Productions, Inc.